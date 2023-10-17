Ritani Announces Their Best Value Badge Feature That Showcases Big Value on Diamonds, Making Diamond Shopping Online Even More Transparent

Redefining Diamond Shopping: Ritani Unveils Best Value Badge, Elevating Transparency and Value in the Online Diamond Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Ritani, a leading online jeweler, has launched a new feature on its website for diamond shoppers: Best Value Badges. As a customer-centric brand committed to simplifying the diamond shopping experience, Ritani has implemented an innovative algorithm that analyzes over 2 million diamonds within its database and marketplace. This meticulous process ensures that customers can effortlessly find the most exquisite diamonds at the lowest retail prices without the hassle of exhaustive comparison shopping.





Ritani Loose Diamonds





The Best Value Badge is a testament to Ritani's dedication to providing unparalleled value to its customers and transparent business practices. By comparing each diamond to the same diamond on the market, Ritani's algorithm identifies diamonds with the lowest retail prices, earning them the prestigious Best Value Badge. This badge signifies superior quality and the assurance that customers are securing the best deal available.

"At Ritani, we understand that searching for the perfect diamond can be overwhelming. We've taken the guesswork out of the process by introducing our Best Value Badge. This badge is a mark of excellence, indicating that the diamond not only meets our high standards but also offers the best value in the market. Our customers can now shop with confidence, knowing they are getting exceptional quality at an unbeatable price," said Joel Klein, CEO at Ritani.

Both earth-grown and lab-grown diamonds, regardless of their shape or size, have Best Value Badge options. As customers adjust their preferences, such as carat weight and color, more Best Value diamonds tailored to their specifications appear in the inventory. Whether you are shopping for a center stone for your engagement ring or building your own diamond pendant with their Design Your Own option, the seamless integration of the Best Value Badge into the sorting options allows customers to effortlessly locate these diamonds and streamline their decision-making process.

To instantly access the curated selection of Best Value diamonds, customers can use the sort filter and click "Best Value Diamonds." This feature further demonstrates Ritani's commitment to transparency and user-friendly navigation, ensuring that customers have easy access to the best-priced diamonds that meet their specific criteria.

Additionally, Ritani stands behind its claim of offering the best diamond prices. In the rare event that a customer finds a competitor's diamond with identical specifications priced lower, Ritani offers a price-match guarantee. Customers can contact Ritani's customer service at 1-888-9RITANI or email care@ritani.com to inquire about a diamond and take advantage of this assurance.

Contact Information

Taylor Kelly

Director of Organic Growth & Content Strategy

taylork@ritani.com

(347) 805-2522

SOURCE: Ritani

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793508/ritani-announces-their-best-value-badge-feature-that-showcases-big-value-on-diamonds-making-diamond-shopping-online-even-more-transparent