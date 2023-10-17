xFusion International Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as xFusion) shines at this year's Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) Global 2023 event (Oct 16-20) in Dubai as a key exhibitor, showcasing innovations in green computing integrated with artificial intelligence (AI). Stationed prominently at Booth A05 in Hall 20, xFusion reaffirms its commitment to spearheading advancements in computing to drive global digital transformation.

Gathering Tech Leaders to Explore Digital Transformation

"In recent years, the surge in demand for diversified computing catalyzed by AI advancements has rapidly accelerated the development of green computing," stated Louis Zhao, President of xFusion International. "As a result, xFusion remains committed to delivering top-of-the-line, eco-friendly, and innovative computing products and solutions. By collaborating with partners worldwide and expanding our global presence, we aim to provide efficient, sustainable computing to customers globally, accelerate the adoption of green practices, and contribute to a greener future."

This year's GITEX Global theme "The Year to Imagine AI in Everything" reflects the growing integration of technology and intelligence across business and society. xFusion demonstrates expertise in merging AI with low-carbon development through state-of-the-art computing infrastructure and services. Working with global partners, xFusion actively builds a mutually beneficial and sustainable digital future.

Introducing Cutting-Edge Eco-Smart Computing

At GITEX, xFusion introduces its latest computing products, with the FusionPoD for AI taking center stage. This cutting-edge solution represents the future of eco-smart computing with its high-density, rack-scale liquid-cooled design. Delivering exceptional capabilities for AI workloads like large-scale training and complex data analysis, the FusionPoD for AI sets new standards in energy efficiency. Its advanced cooling technology reduces server energy consumption and enhances heat dissipation. This benefits enterprises through lower costs while minimizing environmental impact. With unparalleled flexibility and scalability, the FusionPoD for AI serves diverse industries including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and government enterprises.

Championing Green Computing Through Global Collaboration

Notably, xFusion has partnered with Intel and signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with global and local partners, including Ankabut, IDC, and Systems. xFusion also entered an MOU and established a long-term agreement with the prestigious Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), to jointly advance technology and foster sustainable growth. These collaborations promote global adoption of green computing, contributing to sustainable digital economic growth.

xFusion's commitment to sustainability is evident. It obtained the world's first carbon footprint certification for servers and earned TÜV Süd's globally recognized partial Power Usage Effectiveness (pPUE) certification, with a 1.06 pPUE index. xFusion's products have significantly reduced carbon emissions, with one FusionPoD avoiding 60,000 tons of carbon in 2022, equivalent to planting three million trees. xFusion also formally joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), engaging in global sustainable development initiatives. The recent "2023 Green Development Report" released by xFusion explores eco-friendly approaches in computing and underscores xFusion's unwavering dedication to promoting sustainable development within the technology sector.

With a global footprint encompassing 11 research centers, 7 regional offices, and 6 Global Technical Assistance Centers (GTACs), xFusion effectively serves over 10,000 customers across 130+ countries and regions. Looking ahead, xFusion will continue expanding in computing, fostering collective wisdom with partners worldwide to address evolving challenges and opportunities.

