Abbove, the wealth planning technology platform, announced it has been named alongside Puilaetco a Quintet Private Bank to the shortlist of the Banking Tech Awards 2023 in the "Best Bank and Fintech partnership". The Banking Tech Awards program produced by Fintech Futures celebrates excellence and outstanding achievements in the banking and fintech industry.

Recognized as one of the most promising technologies for enabling financial institutions to adopt and scale a comprehensive holistic approach to client wealth, Abbove technology was selected by Puilaetco in 2022. The objective of the partnership was to bring to life the bank's vision of holistic wealth advisory with the "Richer Life Plan" offering and to digitize services for their private banking clients.

The Abbove technology is widely adopted by leading private banks, as well as other financial organizations, including accounting firms, family offices, and asset managers. These organizations use it to develop, organize, digitize, and integrate a global wealth management approach into their services. As of today, over 1,000 wealth advisors assist 32,000 families in Europe in achieving their wealth objectives using the Abbove platform.

Speaking about the company's success, Guillaume Desclée, CEO, Abbove said

"Beyond the joy that this mark of recognition represents, this successful new partnership signifies that the Abbove wealth technology is becoming a standard in the digitization of the private banking universe in Europe."

Winners will be announced at this year's award ceremony on November 30th in London.

About Abbove

Abbove (previously called PaxFamilia) is a wealthtech company developing a collaborative wealth planning technology platform that unites financial advisors, their clients, wealth data and technology in one place. Its technology intervenes and digitizes processes on three global levels: to understand the client's global wealth context, serve them with the right solution or advice at the right time and continuously follow them up on a long-term and deeply rooted relationship.

About Puilaetco and Richer Life Plan:

Puilaetco is the Belgian branch of Quintet Private Bank, which operates in some 50 cities spanning Europe and the UK. Founded in 1886, Puilaetco has nearly 200 employees and manages over 10 billion euros in assets. In 2022, Puilaetco launched its "My Richer Life Plan" offering supported by Abbove's technology.

