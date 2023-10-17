As Factbird sets its sights on the vibrant Swedish manufacturing sector, local companies stand to gain an impressive boost in productivity as well as reductions in waste. This entry marks Factbird's commitment to elevating the Swedish manufacturing landscape with innovative data-driven solutions.

Factbird has proudly announced its official entry into the Swedish market with the hiring of Sweden-based sales engineer Jonas El-Refai. This permanent entry into Sweden strengthens Factbird's European footprint and brings state-of-the-art Manufacturing Intelligence Solutions to Swedish manufacturers.

Already serving notable Swedish enterprises Lindvalls, Kronfägel, among others, Factbird sees a vast landscape of untapped opportunities in the Nordic manufacturing powerhouse. Factbird's successful track record of improving productivity for food and beverage brands, pharmaceutical companies, packaging manufacturers, and more will greatly benefit Swedish manufacturers looking to reduce costs, increase output, and meet sustainability targets.

Anders Rosengaard Holmenlund, Sales Manager, Nordics at Factbird, remarked, "Factbird's entry into the Swedish market is a significant milestone in our journey to redefine manufacturing intelligence. I'm excited to welcome Jonas, our first sales engineer for the Swedish market, and the pivotal role he will play in our mission. Together with Jonas, we're poised to supercharge productivity for Swedish manufacturers."

Jonas El-Refai, Sales Engineer, Sweden at Factbird, added, "I'm excited to join the Factbird team and mark the company's entry into the Swedish market. Factbird's combination of highly effective Manufacturing Intelligence Solutions, extremely skilled individuals, and, above all, a helpful and positive culture will assist many Swedish companies in becoming leaner and more profitable."

Emphasizing Factbird's commitment to the region, Søren Traumer Schønnemann, CCO Partner at Factbird, stated, "I'm excited to enter the Swedish market, where we have been servicing customers remotely for years. We know the market requirements, and we see a strong fit for our solutions. Not only will this help elevate our bottom-line, but we also expect to learn a lot from the market in terms of servicing the Enterprise segment that Sweden is so well-known and respected for mastering."

About Factbird

Factbird is a pioneering provider of Manufacturing Intelligence Solutions aimed at driving operational excellence. Our focus on data and factual insights empowers businesses to optimize operations, reduce downtime, and boost productivity. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Factbird delivers real-time insights and actionable intelligence. For more information, visit factbird.com.

