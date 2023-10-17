Flowable, a leading player in the Process Automation space, announces the much-anticipated return of FlowFest'23, an online event that promises to set new benchmarks in the world of Automation.

Following the immense success of last year's event, FlowFest'23 is back fully virtual and free to attend. With Gartner and Forrester headlining the event, attendees can expect insights into the ever-evolving sphere of Business Process Automation. Key topics include the emergence of trends such as Hyperautomation and Artificial Intelligence and their influence on the Automation landscape.

Happening on November 8th at 15:00 CET 09:00 EST, FlowFest'23 will feature three distinct streams: Tech, Innovation, and Business.

The Tech Stream presents an exclusive opportunity to explore the latest technological advancements within the Flowable platform, including the highly anticipated introduction of its cloud offering.

In the Innovation Lab, attendees will have a unique opportunity to witness live demonstrations of how Automation and forward-looking trends come together, such as creating real-life AI applications with a Process Automation platform like Flowable.

In the Business Stream, leading companies in the Financial Services and Banking sector will take the spotlight, sharing their success stories and demonstrating the effective use of Automation to navigate the challenges of today's global landscape.

To register and learn more about FlowFest'23, please visit: https://go.flowable.com/flowable.flowfest2023

About Flowable

Flowable is a leading provider of automation solutions that empower organizations to optimize their processes, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation. Bridge any complexity and increase efficiency and agility by leveraging Flowable's model-driven and low-code capabilities.

