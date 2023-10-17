

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 1.0771 against the Australian dollar and more than a 3-week low of 1.7902 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0698 and 1.7810, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi edged down to 0.5896 and 88.19, 0.5927 and 88.61 from yesterday's closing values of respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the aussie, 1.82 against the euro, 0.57 against the greenback and 86.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken