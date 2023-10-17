Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.10.2023
Monday-Leak! Kursbewegende News in der Pipeline?!
17.10.2023 | 07:25
HTX: HTX and Poloniex Launch Poloniex P2P to Build an Open and Diverse Crypto Market

DJ HTX: HTX and Poloniex Launch Poloniex P2P to Build an Open and Diverse Crypto Market 

HTX 
HTX: HTX and Poloniex Launch Poloniex P2P to Build an Open and Diverse Crypto Market 
17-Oct-2023 / 06:53 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
HTX and Poloniex Launch Poloniex P2P to Build an Open and Diverse Crypto Market 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY HTX 
 
Singapore | October 16, 2023 01:38 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
Singapore - October 13, 2023 - HTX announced the launch of Poloniex P2P trading service in a strategic cooperation with 
Poloniex to build an open and diverse crypto market with access to more than 20 cryptocurrencies. This cooperation 
enhances the digital asset trading experience, making it more convenient and secure for millions of global users. It 
represents a significant step forward in HTX's journey as a leading global cryptocurrency platform. Users can now 
engage in trading on Poloniex P2P, with a chance to partake in a prize pool of 10,000 USDT and even stand a chance at 
winning an iPhone 14 Pro in the Lucky Draw. 
P2P trading is a peer-to-peer market that allows users to buy and sell digital assets directly without an intermediary. 
Poloniex P2P empowers users to engage in zero-fee, secure, and swift digital assets trading, including BTC and USDT, by 
opting to be an advertiser or a counterparty. Advertisers are individuals who publish, buy or sell advertisements on 
the platform, while counterparties can choose to purchase cryptocurrencies from or sell them to the advertisers. 
In terms of trading experience, Poloniex P2P stands out for its exceptional user-friendliness, facilitating rapid 
crypto transactions with ease. Furthermore, it places a strong emphasis on the security and protection of both buyers 
and sellers, safeguarding trades as well as mitigating fraud risks. The platform classifies advertisers into three 
tiers: Thumbs Up merchants, Verified merchants, and Trusted merchants, allowing users to choose based on their 
preferences. Additionally, this P2P trading platform employs custodian services to ensure the safety of digital or fiat 
assets during trading until each trade is confirmed. In case of any dissatisfaction during the trade, a professional 
and responsive customer service team is available to mediate and resolve any disputes promptly. 
As two prominent players in the industry, HTX, formerly one of the top 3 exchanges, boasts extensive industry expertise 
and technological capabilities, and Poloniex, a veteran exchange over multiple market cycles, has always been committed 
to offering stable, secure, and efficient cryptocurrency trading services, garnering a large base of loyal users. This 
collaboration signifies a mutually advantageous partnership, where both parties contribute resources and leverage their 
respective strengths to overcome barriers and cultivate an inclusive and diverse cryptocurrency market. 
HTX expressed, "This cooperation further strengthens the relationship between HTX and Poloniex. We remain committed to 
exploring innovative solutions for digital asset trading, aligning with the ever-evolving market demands." 
According to a spokesperson at Poloniex, "With the synergy of our technological prowess and industry experience, we are 
continuously optimizing Poloniex P2P, aiming to offer users a safer and more efficient trading experience, thereby 
advancing the development and widespread acceptance of the digital assets market." 
Looking ahead, HTX is poised to strengthen its partnership with Poloniex, exploring additional collaborative 
opportunities. Together, they are dedicated to shaping an open and inclusive cryptocurrency market, with an emphasis on 
long-term industry value. Their shared objective is to provide users worldwide with a more secure and convenient 
trading experience. Additionally, HTX aims to work with more industry players while adhering to regulations worldwide, 
exploring diverse technological integration possibilities, and advancing its development as a top global entry point to 
Web3. 
 
About HTX 
Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that 
span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. HTX 
serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five 
continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for 
good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. 
 
Contact Details 
 
Michael Wang 
 
glo-media@htx-inc.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://www.htx.com/ 
 
 
HTX Media Channels 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1750143 17-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1750143&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2023 00:53 ET (04:53 GMT)

