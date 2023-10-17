

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the UK and economic sentiment from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK labor market statistics. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 4.3 percent in three months to August. At the same time, average earnings growth including bonus are forecast to grow at a slower pace of 8.3 percent after an increase of 8.5 percent in three months to July.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The confidence index is forecast to improve to -9.3 in October from -11.4 in September.



At 7.50 am ET, European Central Bank's supervisory board member Kerstin af Jochnick is set to speak at a conference in Berlin.



