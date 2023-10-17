Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.10.2023

WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
16.10.23
20:12 Uhr
56,88 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2023 | 08:10
97 Leser
KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 9 October 2023 and 13 October 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
09-10-202387 000€ 4 970 493€ 57.13€ 56.84€ 57.56
10-10-202380 000€ 4 658 560€ 58.23€ 57.86€ 58.52
11-10-202382 000€ 4 748 481€ 57.91€ 57.62€ 58.16
12-10-202390 000€ 5 136 822€ 57.08€ 56.94€ 57.96
13-10-202393 000€ 5 275 174€ 56.72€ 56.54€ 57.08

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 3 709 765 on 13 October 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment

  • 20231017-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce65874b-3a2d-430e-9a84-f7fa18b10147)


