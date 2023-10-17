DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 16 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.162 GBP1.004 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.136 GBP0.992 GBP0.998354 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.151078

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 662,396,824 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5746 1.138 XDUB 09:07:31 00067372350TRLO0 2655 1.136 XDUB 09:07:31 00067372351TRLO0 1571 1.136 XDUB 09:07:31 00067372352TRLO0 107 1.144 XDUB 10:11:39 00067373807TRLO0 3796 1.144 XDUB 10:26:00 00067374021TRLO0 599 1.144 XDUB 10:26:00 00067374022TRLO0 412 1.144 XDUB 10:26:00 00067374023TRLO0 2926 1.144 XDUB 10:26:00 00067374024TRLO0 4668 1.144 XDUB 10:26:00 00067374025TRLO0 22 1.140 XDUB 10:26:00 00067374026TRLO0 352 1.140 XDUB 10:26:00 00067374027TRLO0 5977 1.140 XDUB 10:26:00 00067374028TRLO0 5147 1.144 XDUB 10:58:08 00067374513TRLO0 5137 1.144 XDUB 10:58:08 00067374514TRLO0 8284 1.144 XDUB 11:50:38 00067375651TRLO0 4800 1.144 XDUB 11:50:38 00067375652TRLO0 183 1.142 XDUB 12:17:39 00067376098TRLO0 7 1.142 XDUB 12:17:39 00067376099TRLO0 667 1.148 XDUB 12:40:04 00067376603TRLO0 3919 1.148 XDUB 12:40:04 00067376605TRLO0 375 1.148 XDUB 12:42:04 00067376650TRLO0 1049 1.148 XDUB 12:42:04 00067376651TRLO0 3339 1.148 XDUB 12:42:04 00067376652TRLO0 1350 1.152 XDUB 12:52:05 00067376863TRLO0 3107 1.152 XDUB 12:52:05 00067376865TRLO0 1404 1.148 XDUB 12:52:05 00067376866TRLO0 500 1.148 XDUB 12:52:10 00067376869TRLO0 2100 1.148 XDUB 12:52:10 00067376870TRLO0 22 1.150 XDUB 13:08:41 00067377197TRLO0 1826 1.150 XDUB 13:08:41 00067377198TRLO0 241 1.150 XDUB 13:08:41 00067377199TRLO0 427 1.150 XDUB 13:08:41 00067377200TRLO0 5080 1.150 XDUB 13:08:41 00067377201TRLO0 4948 1.150 XDUB 13:25:07 00067377513TRLO0 4320 1.148 XDUB 13:25:07 00067377514TRLO0 294 1.148 XDUB 13:25:07 00067377515TRLO0 8 1.148 XDUB 13:25:07 00067377516TRLO0 4262 1.148 XDUB 13:37:10 00067377813TRLO0 496 1.146 XDUB 13:41:20 00067377961TRLO0 2635 1.146 XDUB 13:41:20 00067377962TRLO0 3007 1.146 XDUB 13:41:20 00067377963TRLO0 4865 1.146 XDUB 13:41:20 00067377964TRLO0 1071 1.156 XDUB 14:17:25 00067378703TRLO0 5415 1.156 XDUB 14:17:25 00067378704TRLO0 630 1.156 XDUB 14:22:21 00067378865TRLO0 3968 1.156 XDUB 14:22:21 00067378866TRLO0 3706 1.162 XDUB 14:52:31 00067379806TRLO0 643 1.162 XDUB 14:52:31 00067379807TRLO0 19019 1.162 XDUB 14:52:31 00067379808TRLO0 4908 1.162 XDUB 14:55:31 00067379910TRLO0 5212 1.160 XDUB 14:59:20 00067380023TRLO0 4727 1.158 XDUB 14:59:20 00067380024TRLO0 5852 1.158 XDUB 15:01:20 00067380107TRLO0 667 1.156 XDUB 15:07:36 00067380284TRLO0 21 1.156 XDUB 15:07:36 00067380285TRLO0 171 1.156 XDUB 15:07:36 00067380286TRLO0 4547 1.158 XDUB 15:22:44 00067380945TRLO0 250 1.158 XDUB 15:36:31 00067381629TRLO0 4689 1.158 XDUB 15:36:31 00067381630TRLO0 4357 1.158 XDUB 15:36:31 00067381631TRLO0 5139 1.154 XDUB 15:48:32 00067382160TRLO0 5576 1.154 XDUB 15:48:32 00067382161TRLO0 13 1.154 XDUB 15:48:32 00067382162TRLO0 4281 1.154 XDUB 15:48:32 00067382163TRLO0 2500 1.152 XDUB 15:52:07 00067382302TRLO0 5161 1.148 XDUB 16:11:35 00067382882TRLO0 4847 1.148 XDUB 16:11:35 00067382883TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3020 99.40 XLON 12:52:05 00067376864TRLO0 11826 99.40 XLON 12:52:10 00067376867TRLO0 846 99.40 XLON 12:52:10 00067376868TRLO0 1790 99.40 XLON 12:52:57 00067376889TRLO0 88 99.40 XLON 12:52:57 00067376890TRLO0 1260 99.40 XLON 12:53:41 00067376903TRLO0 2656 99.40 XLON 13:07:37 00067377172TRLO0 1444 99.40 XLON 13:07:37 00067377171TRLO0 3957 99.40 XLON 13:08:41 00067377203TRLO0 5965 99.40 XLON 13:08:41 00067377202TRLO0 5367 99.20 XLON 13:38:44 00067377840TRLO0 2406 99.40 XLON 13:44:30 00067378064TRLO0 6076 99.90 XLON 14:17:23 00067378701TRLO0 752 100.00 XLON 14:17:24 00067378702TRLO0 1980 100.00 XLON 14:17:45 00067378712TRLO0 683 100.00 XLON 14:17:45 00067378711TRLO0 2989 99.90 XLON 14:22:21 00067378864TRLO0 3727 100.20 XLON 14:22:45 00067378872TRLO0 885 100.40 XLON 14:48:21 00067379652TRLO0

