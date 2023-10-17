Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.10.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
17.10.23
08:00 Uhr
1,134 Euro
+0,016
+1,43 %
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
17 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 16 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.162     GBP1.004 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.136     GBP0.992 
                                    GBP0.998354 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.151078

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 662,396,824 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5746       1.138         XDUB      09:07:31      00067372350TRLO0 
2655       1.136         XDUB      09:07:31      00067372351TRLO0 
1571       1.136         XDUB      09:07:31      00067372352TRLO0 
107       1.144         XDUB      10:11:39      00067373807TRLO0 
3796       1.144         XDUB      10:26:00      00067374021TRLO0 
599       1.144         XDUB      10:26:00      00067374022TRLO0 
412       1.144         XDUB      10:26:00      00067374023TRLO0 
2926       1.144         XDUB      10:26:00      00067374024TRLO0 
4668       1.144         XDUB      10:26:00      00067374025TRLO0 
22        1.140         XDUB      10:26:00      00067374026TRLO0 
352       1.140         XDUB      10:26:00      00067374027TRLO0 
5977       1.140         XDUB      10:26:00      00067374028TRLO0 
5147       1.144         XDUB      10:58:08      00067374513TRLO0 
5137       1.144         XDUB      10:58:08      00067374514TRLO0 
8284       1.144         XDUB      11:50:38      00067375651TRLO0 
4800       1.144         XDUB      11:50:38      00067375652TRLO0 
183       1.142         XDUB      12:17:39      00067376098TRLO0 
7        1.142         XDUB      12:17:39      00067376099TRLO0 
667       1.148         XDUB      12:40:04      00067376603TRLO0 
3919       1.148         XDUB      12:40:04      00067376605TRLO0 
375       1.148         XDUB      12:42:04      00067376650TRLO0 
1049       1.148         XDUB      12:42:04      00067376651TRLO0 
3339       1.148         XDUB      12:42:04      00067376652TRLO0 
1350       1.152         XDUB      12:52:05      00067376863TRLO0 
3107       1.152         XDUB      12:52:05      00067376865TRLO0 
1404       1.148         XDUB      12:52:05      00067376866TRLO0 
500       1.148         XDUB      12:52:10      00067376869TRLO0 
2100       1.148         XDUB      12:52:10      00067376870TRLO0 
22        1.150         XDUB      13:08:41      00067377197TRLO0 
1826       1.150         XDUB      13:08:41      00067377198TRLO0 
241       1.150         XDUB      13:08:41      00067377199TRLO0 
427       1.150         XDUB      13:08:41      00067377200TRLO0 
5080       1.150         XDUB      13:08:41      00067377201TRLO0 
4948       1.150         XDUB      13:25:07      00067377513TRLO0 
4320       1.148         XDUB      13:25:07      00067377514TRLO0 
294       1.148         XDUB      13:25:07      00067377515TRLO0 
8        1.148         XDUB      13:25:07      00067377516TRLO0 
4262       1.148         XDUB      13:37:10      00067377813TRLO0 
496       1.146         XDUB      13:41:20      00067377961TRLO0 
2635       1.146         XDUB      13:41:20      00067377962TRLO0 
3007       1.146         XDUB      13:41:20      00067377963TRLO0 
4865       1.146         XDUB      13:41:20      00067377964TRLO0 
1071       1.156         XDUB      14:17:25      00067378703TRLO0 
5415       1.156         XDUB      14:17:25      00067378704TRLO0 
630       1.156         XDUB      14:22:21      00067378865TRLO0 
3968       1.156         XDUB      14:22:21      00067378866TRLO0 
3706       1.162         XDUB      14:52:31      00067379806TRLO0 
643       1.162         XDUB      14:52:31      00067379807TRLO0 
19019      1.162         XDUB      14:52:31      00067379808TRLO0 
4908       1.162         XDUB      14:55:31      00067379910TRLO0 
5212       1.160         XDUB      14:59:20      00067380023TRLO0 
4727       1.158         XDUB      14:59:20      00067380024TRLO0 
5852       1.158         XDUB      15:01:20      00067380107TRLO0 
667       1.156         XDUB      15:07:36      00067380284TRLO0 
21        1.156         XDUB      15:07:36      00067380285TRLO0 
171       1.156         XDUB      15:07:36      00067380286TRLO0 
4547       1.158         XDUB      15:22:44      00067380945TRLO0 
250       1.158         XDUB      15:36:31      00067381629TRLO0 
4689       1.158         XDUB      15:36:31      00067381630TRLO0 
4357       1.158         XDUB      15:36:31      00067381631TRLO0 
5139       1.154         XDUB      15:48:32      00067382160TRLO0 
5576       1.154         XDUB      15:48:32      00067382161TRLO0 
13        1.154         XDUB      15:48:32      00067382162TRLO0 
4281       1.154         XDUB      15:48:32      00067382163TRLO0 
2500       1.152         XDUB      15:52:07      00067382302TRLO0 
5161       1.148         XDUB      16:11:35      00067382882TRLO0 
4847       1.148         XDUB      16:11:35      00067382883TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3020       99.40         XLON      12:52:05      00067376864TRLO0 
11826      99.40         XLON      12:52:10      00067376867TRLO0 
846       99.40         XLON      12:52:10      00067376868TRLO0 
1790       99.40         XLON      12:52:57      00067376889TRLO0 
88        99.40         XLON      12:52:57      00067376890TRLO0 
1260       99.40         XLON      12:53:41      00067376903TRLO0 
2656       99.40         XLON      13:07:37      00067377172TRLO0 
1444       99.40         XLON      13:07:37      00067377171TRLO0 
3957       99.40         XLON      13:08:41      00067377203TRLO0 
5965       99.40         XLON      13:08:41      00067377202TRLO0 
5367       99.20         XLON      13:38:44      00067377840TRLO0 
2406       99.40         XLON      13:44:30      00067378064TRLO0 
6076       99.90         XLON      14:17:23      00067378701TRLO0 
752       100.00        XLON      14:17:24      00067378702TRLO0 
1980       100.00        XLON      14:17:45      00067378712TRLO0 
683       100.00        XLON      14:17:45      00067378711TRLO0 
2989       99.90         XLON      14:22:21      00067378864TRLO0 
3727       100.20        XLON      14:22:45      00067378872TRLO0 
885       100.40        XLON      14:48:21      00067379652TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
