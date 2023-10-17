

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) posted closing funds under management of 158.57 billion pounds for the three months ended 30 September 2023 compared to 143.14 billion pounds, last year. Gross inflows were 3.68 billion pounds compared to 4.05 billion pounds, previous year. Net inflows were 0.91 billion pounds compared to 2.19 billion pounds.



'Looking forward, we are beginning to see signs that inflation is moderating and that the current cycle of interest rate increases may be reaching a peak, bringing some optimism that this will ease the pressure on clients and will, in due course, provide for a more favorable operating environment over time,' Andrew Croft, CEO, said.



