

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index declined slightly in August after rebounding strongly in the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index dropped 0.1 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a revised 1.1 percent rise in July.



Among the individual components, transport and postal activities, real estate, finance and insurance, information and communications, and goods rental and leasing decreased in August.



Meanwhile, living and amusement-related services, business-related services, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, medical, health care and welfare, and wholesale trade increased.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index rose at a slower pace of 1.9 percent in August after a 2.7 percent gain in the prior month.



