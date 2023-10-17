Maison Fete: Zardi & Zardi - Maison Fête et Cie Collaboration Announced via Release Of Exclusive Limited Series Showcase

Chinoiserie, Verdure with Birds and Maubec Éternal - Bespoke collection of original Table Linen lines reveal distinctive European Inspiration

Maison Fête teases upcoming exclusive 18th Century Revival Goblet production

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned historic decorative design leader, Zardi & Zardi, together with innovative up-and-comer of antiques & décor, event styling, and high fashion interiors, Maison Fête, publicly announce today their collaborative alignment, via the recent reveal and release of the first three name showcase editions of exclusive, European antiquity inspired table linens, appropriately so named - The Chinoiserie, Verdure with Birds, and Maubec - Éternal.

Robust early sales underscore reception and appeal of the product line directly to fine dining and event stylist customers as well as within antique & interior design industry circles. Individual direct sales have also soared in the first-to-know campaign launched through social media platforms in September.

Miranda Uechtritz, founder and designer for Maison Fe^te, shared her excitement about the collaboration and collection, "I am so very humbled and excited to launch this line in association with Zardi & Zardi. As a long-time and fervent admirer of their incredible designs and products, to now have the opportunity to collaborate and launch my own releases in association with them is simply an amazing honor and a milestone for Maison Fe^te.'

Launched in 2020, Maison Fête represents a refreshingly innovative approach to an increasingly popular segment of the crossover industry market segments. Maison Fe^te incorporates the revitalizing and repurposing of original, spectacular, and oftentimes custom and long-lost pieces of French linens, crystal glassware, porcelain, bronze lighting, and silver and gold flatware sourced from a vast network of private sources worldwide.

PJ Keeling, of Zardi & Zardi said, "It's been a wonderful experience collaborating with Miranda, and we are excited to be expanding our existing range of printed products into the world of table décor."

The industry presence of Uechtritz (whose repertoire also includes specialized international event management services) along with the Maison Fête product line advances have been catching the eye and attention of industry home design and décor media, including recent features in The World of Interiors and others.

On the heels of today's Zardi & Zardi collaboration announcement; Maison Fe^te will soon announce the release of an original reproduction in 18th Century revival glassware, as with the linens, this product, also inspired by its European origins, is a reimagined handblown emerald goblet which contains the hand touches of three craftsmen. It is produced in the same English region in which the originals were created some 200 years ago. Named The Annie Goblet in honor of Miranda's mother who first introduced her to the inspirational piece, the design incorporates originality with a practical twist and capability to suitably serve modern-day fine dining and entertainment expectations.

About Maison Fe^te

Since its beginning in December 2020, Maison Fe^te et Cie has become a renowned name in the niche of the tableware industry, known for its range of unique and fine antique table top pieces sourced from across Europe by owner Miranda Uechtritz. With a mission to rediscover the "antique table" she hopes to bring life back to these beautiful yet mostly forgotten items, and teach others that with a bit of extra care, these antique treasures can be used and enjoyed everyday.

About Zardi & Zardi

Zardi & Zardi was founded in 2004 by PJ Keeling at the start of the digital print revolution, his aim being to showcase the historic beauty of tapestries by creating high-quality decorative wall hangings on linens. Zardi & Zardi quickly established itself as a company able to produce museum-grade reproductions of antique tapestries and subsequently has manufactured pieces for many historical houses in the United Kingdom. With a growing portfolio, PJ decided to diversify and began developing a range of fabric and wallpaper products from original tapestry designs in 2016, broadening their range of clientele from historical houses to museum curators, interior designers, the TV industry and more.

