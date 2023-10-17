

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) said the outturn for the year ending 31 October 2023 remains in line with the Board's and current analyst expectations. The Group noted that it believes the consensus of analyst forecasts for adjusted operating profit for the year ended 31 October 2023 is 66.2 million pounds.



On 12 September, the Group guided that achieving current full year expectations was subject to US Department of Defense approval of certain countermeasure deliveries. The Group stated that the majority of the necessary approvals have now been received and associated deliveries can now be made.



