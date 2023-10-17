

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc (MONY.L), a British price comparison website-based business with a focus on financial services, on Tuesday posted a rise in revenue for the nine-month period, supported by strong growth in Insurance and Travel segments.



For the nine-month period to September 30, the Group registered a revenue of 329.4 million pounds, up 12 percent from last year.



Insurance segment recorded a revenue growth of 28 percent to 167.9 million pounds from the same period a year ago. Revenue from the travel segment moved up by 38 percent to 17.7 million pounds from previous year.



For the third-quarter, the Group reported revenue of 115.6 million pounds, up 14 percent from previous year.



Insurance segment reported a revenue growth of 38 percent to 62.3 million pounds from the same period a year ago. Revenue from the travel segment rose by 31 percent to 6.1 million pounds from last year.



Looking ahead, for full year, the company said: 'Our resilient business model, combined with ongoing strategic progress gives the Board continued confidence that the Group will deliver in line with market expectations for the full year.'



