

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management plc. (JUP.L) reported that assets under management were 50.8 billion pounds as of on September 30 2023 compared to 51.4 billion pounds at the end of June 2023.



Flows from Institutional clients were marginally positive in the third quarter, bringing the total year to date net flows to 1.7 billion pounds.



The company expects its financial performance for the current year to be in line with expectations, despite the challenging market environment.



The company said it remains confident in its previously stated expectations of 'modest outflows' for the full year.



