

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway PLC (BWY.L), a residential property developer, Tuesday reported preliminary profit before tax of 483 million pounds for the full year, 58.8% higher than 304.2 million pounds in the previous year, primarily due to lower net legacy building safety expense in the year.



Net legacy building safety expense was 38.6 million pounds in the latest period compared with 344.2 million pounds a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit before tax declined to 532.6 million pounds from 650.4 million pounds last year.



Net profit rose to 365 million pounds or 296.3p per share from 242.6 million pounds or 196.2p per share prior year.



Underlying profit was 402.2 million pounds or 328.1p per share, lower than 518.5 million pounds or 420.8p per share a year ago.



Revenue for the year fell 3.7% to 3.407 billion pounds from 3.537 billion pounds last year, reflecting a challenging market that led to lower housing revenue.



The company has proposed a final dividend of 114.5p per share, to be paid on January 10, to shareholders on record on December 1.



Looking forward, Bellway said, 'Given the reduced order book and prevailing lower reservation rates, there will be a material reduction in volume output in the current financial year.'



