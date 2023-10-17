Nemysis Limited Covered in Research Note

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Nemysis is pleased to announce that the company was recently covered by a research note published by The Life Sciences Division Limited (TLSD), a boutique investment bank based in London, specialising in the life sciences sector.

The note is accessible at: https://thelifesciencesdivision.com/research/portal/#/portal/the-life-sciences-division

The coverage raises the profile of the company and focuses on the potential of IHAT (Iron Hydroxide Adipate Tartrate), the company's first product to receive market authorisation to date in Europe and Canada. The TLSD team's research indicates the significant potential for IHAT and the company, subject to having sufficient financial resources to commercialise IHAT to its full potential.

The valuation ascribed to Nemysis supports Management's strategy and vision for its key proprietary products, IHAT and E40, the company, its growth and the resultant forecast cash generation.

Danilo Casadei Massari, Nemysis' Chairman and CEO, stated: "We are excited by this first research note on Nemysis, the assessment undertaken by TLSD and its alignment with our own expectations for the potential of IHAT and the Company, indicating a portfolio and commercial operation of significant value for our various stakeholders."

Najma Pirzada, Head of Equity Capital Markets at TLSD, commented: "In evaluating a commercial-stage business such as Nemysis, careful consideration must be directed to market access, which Nemysis executive management has a track record in and demonstrated as a core competency through superior knowledge of local markets, sales and distribution. The opportunity to build a strong team to drive early revenues alongside a range of licensing deals is aggressively pursued by management. Additionally, Nemysis has the potential to rapidly progress R&D with Key Opinion Leaders driving the pipeline assets, a testament to the strength of their products".

Dr. Navid Malik, Head of Research at TLSD, commented, "Nemysis' products in the areas of Iron Deficiency Anaemia (IDA) and Celiac Disease target major markets with a need for such innovation to address significant underlying problems with existing treatments, or a lack thereof. Nemysis' highly disruptive portfolio can address not only these markets but in the case of IHAT - major markets beyond, including Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Failure, where a significant number of patients present with IDA at diagnosis. This demonstrates that successful innovation is transformative for small companies like Nemysis".

About Nemysis Limited

NEMYSIS LTD, an Irish healthcare and pharmaceutical company, focuses on nutritional and pharmaceutical solutions to tackle Iron Deficiency/Anaemia and Gluten Intolerance.

