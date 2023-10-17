

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) Tuesday said its fiscal 2023 margin is now expected to be around 24 percent, around 2 percentage points above the previous margin target, reflecting the outperformance in the Engines business. The company further said it has full confidence that the 2025 targets will be achieved with current trading.



In its update regarding current trading for the Engines business, ahead of the Engines Investor Event, the company confirmed that the Engines adjusted operating margin this year will continue the outperformance seen in the first half.



In fiscal 2023, the company said the expected extra progress significantly underpins the 2025 targets by reducing the further required improvements from 6 percentage points to 4 percentage points.



According to the firm, the biggest single reason for the outperformance is the continued strong aftermarket demand, at high margin, for the Engines business.



Peter Dilnot, Aerospace Chief Executive, and Melrose CEO designate" said, 'The quality of our Engines business continues to shine through with margins exceeding expectations. . With positive momentum evident, we are confident of delivering strong returns and achieving our 30 percent margin target in the years ahead.'



Melrose plans to release full trading update in November.



