New platform is transforming data and investment operations technology

HUB today announces that Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) is now live on the HUB platform.

HUB's platform builds seamless connectivity between data and trading to optimise the investment industry's operations technology, enabling AI and automation. HUB will continue to enhance the platform to ensure additional solutions are provided through its highly scalable and modular technology architecture.

PIMCO will initially use two key products:

HUB Trade which manages trades through the stages of their lifecycle and enables connectivity with any market participant

HUB Data, delivers a stream of governed investment data to support the scaling of PIMCO's client reporting capabilities

Paul Taylor, CEO of HUB, said: "We are excited to have reached this significant milestone for HUB. HUB's powerful platform is connecting PIMCO's data across its post trade and client reporting functions, providing an efficient, data-driven operations infrastructure. This go live represents a fantastic opportunity for the investment management industry to begin the journey of reimagining its operating model."

Dirk Manelski, CTO of PIMCO, said: "With the HUB partnership we are building our future middle and back-office systems on a common platform with common infrastructure, services and data models. We are also breaking down the arbitrary separation of front, middle and back-office systems and processes that has long created inefficiencies in financial markets."

HUB's products are delivered using a flexible, modular approach that lowers entry costs and enables the industry to quickly deliver innovative solutions.

#ENDS##

Notes to editors

About HUB

HUB, with backing from PIMCO, Man Group, S&P Global, Microsoft and State Street, is a leading fintech company specialising in providing innovative solutions for the investment management industry. With a cloud-native, streaming platform, HUB optimises trade life cycle management, Position management, enterprise data services, and operating models. HUB is dedicated to transforming the investment management industry.

For more information about HUB and our solutions, visit HUB.com and follow us on LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231017053966/en/

Contacts:

Press enquiries

Sylvia Kwok

v-sylvia.kwok@HUB.com