Overall gross written premium grew for Europe's 30 largest non-life insurers in AM Best's new ranking, which also shows that total net profit has fallen.

The Best's Market Segment Report, "Big Names Dominate European Insurance Landscape As Overall Profits Slip", notes that Allianz, AXA and Lloyd's retained the top three spots, respectively, and the 2022 top 10 companies remained unchanged year on year. However, there was more movement than usual lower down the rankings.

France and Germany topped the leaderboard with six companies each in the ranking, followed by the United Kingdom with four, while Switzerland and Spain are home to three each of the top 30 European insurers.

