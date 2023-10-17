DisputeHelp Meeting with EU And US Acquirers for Dispute Management Solutions

ATASCADERO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / DisputeHelp kicks off an outreach campaign next week, to help acquiring banks and merchant service providers generate new revenue streams through dispute management. DisputeHelp has quickly engaged with a number of banks on both sides of the Atlantic, and in the coming weeks, will be participating in several trade events to expand their services throughout both regions.

The DisputeHelp executives will be attending the following financial industry events

Money2020 US: October 22-25, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV

October 22-25, 2023 - Mastercard RiskX: October 23-26, 2023 - Barcelona, Spain

October 23-26, 2023 - Western States Acquirers Assoc.: Oct 31 - Nov 2, 2023 - Carlsbad, California

Oct 31 - Nov 2, 2023 - Recurring Revenue Conference: Nov 9th, 2023 - Culver, California

Nov 9th, 2023 - Athens Acceptance Forum: Nov 27 -29, 2023 Athens, Greece

Acquirers are increasingly facing disintermediation as frustrated merchant customers seek effective dispute management solutions to reduce fraud and chargebacks. Chief Revenue Officer Bart Szypkowski explains how DisputeHelp prevents this for a wide range of clients such as Worldline, PXP Financial and Paystrax:

"As more effective solutions against fraud and chargebacks come to market, we help Acquirers replace the fee-based income they are losing with sustainable, solutions-based revenue through our dispute management platform. In this way, Acquirers can remain in the revenue chain, and increase the value of their services to their merchant customers."

DisputeHelp was launched in 2022 by ChargebackHelp, the leading provider of dispute management services for Visa and MasterCard, to provide an Acquirer-focused management platform. Their platform equips Acquirers to deliver end-to-end dispute management for their entire merchant portfolio. Coverage includes dispute deflection, brand-agnostic pre-chargeback alerts, chargeback representment and more. For more information please visit www.disputehelp.com.

CONTACT

Mike Conway

mike@disputehelp.com

Director of Marketing

DisputeHelp.com

SOURCE: DisputeHelp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788885/disputehelp-meeting-with-eu-and-us-acquirers-for-dispute-management-solutions