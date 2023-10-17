STORM Therapeutics Presented Novel Pre-Clinical Data on STC-15 at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

STORM's first-in-class investigational drug STC-15 is the first clinical stage molecule specifically targeting an RNA methyltransferase

STC-15 reshapes the tumour microenvironment and activates anti-tumour immunity

CAMBRIDGE, UK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STORM Therapeutics Ltd. (STORM), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapies targeting RNA modifying enzymes (RMEs) for oncology and other diseases, is pleased to announce that Dr. Yaara Ofir-Rosenfeld, Director of Translational Oncology at STORM, presented novel pre-clinical data investigating the combination of METTL3 inhibitors (METTL3i) with DNA damaging therapies at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston, Massachusetts on the 11-15 October 2023.

The presentation entitled "STC-15, a small molecule inhibitor of the RNA methyltransferase METTL3, activates anti-tumor immunity and reshapes the tumor microenvironment" detailed pre-clinical findings from STORM's investigational drug STC-15 in combination with DNA damaging therapies. STC-15 is an orally bioavailable, highly selective METTL3 inhibitor and is the first molecule specifically targeting an RNA methyltransferase enzyme to enter clinical development.

STORM's new data demonstrates that:

METTL3 inhibition enhances cytotoxicity of DNA damaging chemotherapies such as doxorubicin

Combination of STC-15 with chemotherapies activates cancer cell intrinsic interferon signalling that contributes to the induction of immunogenic cell death.

STC-15 synergises with radiation therapy in vivo

STC-15 reshapes the tumor microenvironment, shifting it from an immunosuppressive, pro-tumorigenic to an immune stimulatory, anti-tumor state

A first-in-human clinical trial on STORM's lead clinical candidate STC-15 in patients with solid tumours is ongoing and can be found on clinicaltrials.gov under the identifier NCT05584111.

Yaara Ofir-Rosenfeld, Director of Translational Oncology of STORM Therapeutics, added, "Many tumours develop mechanisms that suppress their recognition by the immune system and limit their response to treatment. Our new findings reveal that STC-15 treatment shifts the tumour microenvironment to an immunostimulatory state and thereby boosts the efficacy of established cancer treatments such as radio- and chemotherapy."

Oliver Rausch, Chief Scientific Officer of STORM Therapeutics, commented, "These exciting new data build on our previous findings that STC-15 leads to activation of anti-tumor immunity and tumor killing. They illustrate a huge opportunity for STC-15 to be combined with a wide range of existing standard of care cancer drugs including checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damaging agents. This represents a major discovery for the STORM team as we look to develop STC-15 as a novel treatment option for cancer patients."

Details of the conference and presented abstract are as follow:



Abstract Title: STC-15, a small molecule inhibitor of the RNA methyltransferase METTL3, activates anti-tumor immunity and reshapes the tumor microenvironment



Presenter: Yaara Ofir-Rosenfeld1



Date and Time: Saturday, 14 October 2023, 12:30pm-4:00pm EDT



Location: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D



Poster number: C077



Session: Poster Session C



1STORM Therapeutics Ltd., Cambridge, UK

About STORM Therapeutics

STORM Therapeutics (STORM) is a clinical stage biotechnology company creating novel therapies that inhibit RNA modifying enzymes (RME) for use in oncology and other diseases. There are more than 150 RNA modifications reported and approximately 300 RNA modifying enzymes which represent novel therapeutic targets.

STORM has leveraged its first-mover advantage to establish a novel drug discovery and RNA analytics platform leading to the identification of novel targets and a proprietary pipeline of first-in-class small-molecule drug candidates for potential use in oncology, inflammation, viral infection and CNS diseases.

The pipeline is exemplified by STORM's METTL3 inhibitor, STC-15, which has received IND approval and commenced its Phase 1 clinical study in cancer patients in November 2022. STC-15 represents the first ever RNA modifying enzyme inhibitor to enter clinical evaluation in humans. Additional programs are planned for advancement into IND-track activities in 2023.

Fierce Biotech named STORM as one of its 2022 "Fierce 15", designating it as one of the most innovative, exciting biotechnology companies in the industry, pioneering novel drug targets.

STORM investors include M Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Taiho Ventures LLC, Seroba Life Sciences, Cambridge Innovation Capital I Limited, IP Group plc, UTokyo Innovation Platform Co., Ltd. (UTokyo IPC) and the Fast Track Initiative (FTI).

For more information, please visit www.stormtherapeutics.com

About STC-15

STORM's lead clinical program STC-15 is a first-in-class inhibitor of RNA modification and is the first ever RNA methyltransferase inhibitor to enter clinical development. STC-15 is an oral small molecule that inhibits METTL3, an RNA methyltransferase implicated in oncology and other diseases. Certain RNA methyltransferases are important regulators of RNA sensing and innate immune activation and represent novel immune-regulatory targets.

STC-15 has also been shown preclinically to inhibit tumour growth through mechanisms involving anti-cancer immune responses, such as changes in interferon signalling and synergy with T cell checkpoint blockade.

STORM commenced the dosing of the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical study of STC-15 in patients living with solid tumours in November 2022 and anticipates presenting first results from its study in 2024. Details of the study can be found on clinicaltrials.gov under the identifier NCT05584111.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/storm-therapeutics-presented-novel-pre-clinical-data-on-stc-15-at-the-aacr-nci-eortc-international-conference-on-molecular-targets-and-cancer-therapeutics-301958425.html