DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5C LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Oct-2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 291.3001 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8328958 CODE: SP5C LN ISIN: LU1135865084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5C LN Sequence No.: 278420 EQS News ID: 1750239 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 17, 2023 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)