Aidoc Expands its Partnership with GLEAMER to Enhance its Chest Imaging AI Suite

GLEAMER's ChestView solution strengthens Aidoc's capabilities to meet the rising demand for chest imaging amidst a radiology workforce crisis across Europe.

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc , the leading provider of healthcare AI solutions, today announced a partnership expansion with GLEAMER , a leading European MedTech company pioneering the use of AI technology in the practice of radiology, to integrate their ChestView AI solution for X-ray. ChestView AI detects and notifies for suspected findings of pneumothorax, pleural effusion, consolidations, mediastinal mass and lung nodules which can be potential signs of lung cancer.

With this expanded partnership, Aidoc firmly establishes itself as the exclusive platform provider of a complete AI suite for chest imaging across both CT and X-ray. These advanced capabilities are powered by Aidoc's award-winning aiOS platform, which seamlessly integrates into the existing IT infrastructure within healthcare organisations, enabling the implementation of AI at scale. Aidoc's AI offering in the chest imaging space is complimented by its EMR-integrated patient follow-up tools, designed to ensure appropriate follow-up, reducing the risk of patients accidentally leaking from treatment pathways.

"This extended partnership with Aidoc is another major step in our collaboration started in 2021 showing the success of the partnership and trust built between our teams," says Christian Allouche, CEO & Co-Founder of GLEAMER. "We are thrilled to extend the GLEAMER portfolio accessible to our joint customers to improve patient care and elevate radiologists and physicians to augmented radiology reading."

This partnership couldn't come at a better time, with the UK government unveiling its £21 million AI Diagnostic Fund (AIDF) to expedite artificial intelligence (AI) integration into the NHS by winter this year. With over 600,000 chest X-rays performed each month in England and 99% of imaging departments unable to meet reporting demand , this collaboration signifies Aidoc's commitment to substantial investment in the deployment of AI technology. It underscores Aidoc's leadership in the industry and its dedication to empowering healthcare professionals with cutting-edge tools for earlier cancer diagnoses, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.

"Considering the immense backlog of chest x-rays across hospitals in the UK, the integration of GLEAMER's ChestView is an essential step in tackling some of the real challenges facing our NHS right now," says Mike Burns Sales Director for UK & Ireland at Aidoc. "Powered by the enterprise-grade scalability of our AI platform, GLEAMER's ChestView solution is another highly valued addition to our suite of industry-leading AI solutions that, combined, empower health systems to improve patient outcomes across multiple modalities and departments."

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a pioneering force in clinical AI. We focus on aiding and empowering healthcare teams to optimize patient treatment, which results in improved economic value and clinical outcomes. Our clinically proven AI solutions eliminate silos, increase efficiencies, and improve outcomes by delivering critical information when and where care teams need it leading to immediate collective action. Built on Aidoc's proprietary aiOS, we analyze and aggregate medical data to enable care teams to operationalize the unexpected and work seamlessly with a continued focus on the patient. Used in more than 1,000 medical centers worldwide, Aidoc has the most CE-marked solutions (10) in clinical AI and its AI-based solutions cover 75 percent of patient populations, enabling physicians to make informed decisions based on real-time data. Aidoc AI is always on, running in the background to change the foreground.

About GLEAMER

GLEAMER (www.gleamer.ai), a leading European company in AI for medical imaging, developed a suite of AI-powered solutions guiding radiologists and clinicians in their diagnosis, improving reliability and reducing the time to read and process examinations.

GLEAMER offers a comprehensive range of standard X-ray solutions, including BoneView for identifying bone trauma lesions, automating MSK measurements & pediatric bone age assessment. All solutions are MDR class IIa CE certified and BoneView has also received FDA clearance for use in adults and children over the age of two for bone fracture detection, making it the first AI-powered solution certified for pediatrics diagnosis in the United States.

