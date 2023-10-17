From October 15th to 17th, 2023, Routes World 2023 was held in Istanbul, Turkey, attracting nearly 3,000 aviation professionals from all around the world and over 420 aviation and travel companies. A delegation from Hainan, guided by Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, represented by Sanya Tourism Board, Sanya Investment Promotion Bureau, Sanya Phoenix International Airport and Haikou Meilan International Airport was invited to participate in the exhibition and showcased the remarkable achievements of Hainan in various fields, such as tourism, aviation, commerce, and culture in recent years, as well as a series of supportive policies introduced by The People's Government of Hainan Province under the background of Hainan Free Trade Port.

It is reported that Sanya Phoenix International Airport has signed MOU for strategic cooperation agreements with Cambodia Airlines and Melbourne Airport regarding the expansion of international regular routes, expediting the establishment of the fifth and seventh freedom routes in Hainan, and other related matters.

During the event, Mr. Albert Yip, the Director General of Sanya Tourism Board, stated that Sanya will leverage its advantages in aviation and travel products to further meet the demands of the international market. Sanya aims to fully utilize the policy advantages of Hainan Free Trade Port and establish a new pattern of cooperation between Sanya and the international aviation and travel market for mutual benefits. This, in turn, will attract more domestic and international tourists, large enterprises, and high-end talents to visit, invest, and engage in business, further empowering the high-quality development of the international aviation industry in Hainan Free Trade Port.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231016899983/en/

Contacts:

Company Name: Sanya Tourism Board

Website: https://www.visitsanya.com

Contact: 0898-88616699

Email Address: office@visitsanya.com