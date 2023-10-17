Anzeige
17.10.2023
Forty Pillars Mining Corp: Forty Pillars Announces Change Of Directors

Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty Pillars Mining Corp. (CSE: PLLR) (the "Company" or "Forty Pillars") announces that effective October 16, 2023, Ms. Emma Fairhurst has resigned as a director. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Fairhurst for her contributions to the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Ashish (Ash) Misquith has been appointed a director of the Company effective October 16, 2023. Mr. Misquith has extensive experience in business development and start-ups. He has invested in multiple private and public companies and IPOs (initial public offerings). He is the founder of Swiftgrade, an artificial intelligence (AI) application that allows teachers to grade students in a timely and efficient manner. Mr. Misquith is an advocate for continuous education and is a former semi-professional tennis player.

About Forty Pillars

Forty Pillars Mining Corp. is a Vancouver, B.C. based mineral exploration company focused on exploring the Silver Dollar Project located in the Greenwood Mining Division, B.C.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Nader Vatanchi
Chief Executive Officer

e: nadervatanchi@hotmail.com
p: 778-881-4631

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.


