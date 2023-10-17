UAB Legal Balance: Notification on transactions concluded by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

UAB Legal Balance (hereinafter - the Company) has received a notification on transaction concluded by person discharging managerial responsibilities (see attachment). UAB Legal Balance board member Vaidotas Pupalaigis has concluded a Bond subscription agreement with the Company according to June 6th, 2023 Company's board decision to issue a private placement of ordinary non-convertible fixed rate secured bonds. 25 units of bonds were acquired with the nominal issue value and price of 25 000 Eur. CEO Marius Šlepetis marius@legalbalance.lt Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1171356