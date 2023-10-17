Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.10.2023
Jetzt in Goldaktieninvestieren: Zentralbanken horten höchste Goldbestände seit 20 Jahren!
GlobeNewswire
17.10.2023 | 10:46
UAB Legal Balance: Notification on transactions concluded by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

UAB Legal Balance (hereinafter - the Company) has received a notification on
transaction concluded by person discharging managerial responsibilities (see
attachment). 

UAB Legal Balance board member Vaidotas Pupalaigis has concluded a Bond
subscription agreement with the Company according to June 6th, 2023 Company's
board decision to issue a private placement of ordinary non-convertible fixed
rate secured bonds. 25 units of bonds were acquired with the nominal issue
value and price of 25 000 Eur. 



CEO Marius Šlepetis

marius@legalbalance.lt

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1171356
