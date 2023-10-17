

BONN (dpa-AFX) - DHL Supply Chain, a logistic firm and a division of Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY.PK) announced on Tuesday that it is planning to invest 350 million euros in Southeast Asia over the next five years to expand its warehousing capacity, workforce, and sustainability initiatives.



With this, DHL Supply Chain will increase its current 1.6 million square meters of warehouse space in Southeast Asia by 25 percent, or 400,000 square meters.



In addition, DHL Supply Chain noted that it aims to create over 3,000 jobs across Southeast Asia by 2024.



Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain, said: 'There is an incredible opportunity for businesses in Southeast Asia to strengthen supply chain resiliency. Southeast Asia, with its efficient work environment and effective trade agreements such as the China-ASEAN FTA, stands to benefit the most. Our multi-market investment of EUR 350 million in this region complements our global investment strategy.'



The investment serves as part of a series of strategic investments by DHL Supply Chain over the past year, already adding up to 1.35 billion euros globally.



The investments will focus on supply chain infrastructure, staff hiring and development, as well as automation, digitalization and sustainability in India, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.



