MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the "Company" or "Enerpac") today announced results for its fiscal year and the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2023.

"We are extremely pleased with Enerpac's performance in fiscal 2023," said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group's President & CEO. "We generated revenue and free cash flow at the high end of our guidance range, while adjusted EBITDA well outpaced our expectations. We were equally pleased with the benefit of our ASCEND transformation program. In fiscal 2023, the first full year of the program, we achieved our targeted adjusted EBITDA benefits a year ahead of plan and remain on track to attain our 25% adjusted EBITDA margin target by fiscal 2025. Through permanent change across the organization, we are making Enerpac more efficient, more productive, and easier to do business with."

"We continue to invest in our growth strategy, including expansion in targeted vertical markets, digital transformation, customer-driven innovation, and expansion in Asia Pacific," continued Sternlieb. "At the same time, we have returned $58 million in capital through our share repurchase program, while reducing our balance sheet leverage."

Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations (US$ in millions, except per share) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Net Sales $160.6 $151.8 $598.2 $571.2 Net Earnings $23.1 $10.2 $53.6 $19.6 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.41 $0.18 $0.94 $0.33 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.42 $0.35 $1.45 $0.81

Fiscal 2023 Consolidated Results Comparisons

"On strong revenue growth, we captured exceptional improvement in operating profit and margins due to our transformational initiatives that enhanced productivity and efficiency at the gross profit and SG&A lines," stated Tony Colucci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Consolidated net sales in fiscal 2023 were $598.2 million, compared to $571.2 million in fiscal 2022. Core sales increased 8% year over year, with product sales up 12% and service revenues down 7%, the latter due to the implementation of 80/20 analysis and a more selective process for quoting projects in the MENAC region. Core growth was driven by the execution of ASCEND go-to-market initiatives to accelerate organic growth and the implementation of our growth strategy.

Operating profit increased 174% year over year to $83.9 million, with an operating profit margin of 14.0%, up from 5.4% in fiscal 2022. Operating margin expansion was driven by initiatives to accelerate organic growth, improve operational efficiency, and reduce SG&A, partially offset by additional costs associated with the ASCEND transformation program and higher incentive compensation.

Adjusted operating profit for fiscal 2023 increased 87% to $122.7 million with an adjusted operating margin of 20.5%, up from 11.5% in fiscal 2022. Adjusted operating margin benefited from initiatives to accelerate organic growth, improve operational efficiency, and reduce SG&A, partially offset by higher incentive compensation.

Fiscal 2023 net earnings and diluted EPS were $53.6 million and $0.94, respectively, compared to $19.6 million and $0.33, respectively, in fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA was $136.3 million compared to $82.8 million in fiscal 2022. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 830 basis points from 14.5% to 22.8% in fiscal 2023.

Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results Comparisons

Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $160.6 million compared to $151.8 million in the prior-year period. Core sales improved 9% year over year, with product sales up 14% and service revenues down 12%.

Operating profit increased 145% year over year to $32.2 million, with an operating profit margin of 20.0%, up from 8.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted operating profit increased 36% to $36.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 with a 510 basis points expansion in the adjusted operating margin to 23.0%.

Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter net earnings and diluted earnings per share were $23.1 million and $0.41, respectively, compared to $10.2 million and $0.18, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $40.1 million compared to $30.5 million in the year-ago period, achieving an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.9%, up from 20.1% in the year-ago period.

Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) (US$ in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Net Sales $152.9 $139.7 $555.2 $527.3 Operating Profit $42.6 $28.9 $135.9 $78.7 Operating Profit % 27.9% 20.7% 24.5% 14.9% Adjusted Op Profit (1) $45.3 $31.9 $149.0 $86.6 Adjusted Op Profit % (1) 29.6% 22.8% 26.8% 16.4% (1) Excludes $1.4 million of restructuring charges and $1.3 million of ASCEND charges in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $2.2 million of restructuring charges and $0.8 million of ASCEND charges in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The twelve months ended August 31, 2023, excludes $6.0 million of restructuring charges and $7.1 million of ASCEND charges, compared to $5.9 million of restructuring charges, $0.9 million of ASCEND charges, $1.1 million of impairment & divestiture charges, $0.5 million of leadership transition charges, and a gain on sale of a facility, net of transaction charges, of $0.6 million in the prior fiscal year.

IT&S Results Comparisons

Fiscal 2023 net sales for IT&S were $555.2 million, 5% higher than fiscal 2022, with an 8% increase in core sales. Operating profit margin increased 960 basis points to 24.5% and adjusted operating profit margin increased 1,040 basis points to 26.8% from 16.4%.

Fourth quarter fiscal 2023 net sales for IT&S were $152.9 million, ahead 9% year over year with an 8% increase in core sales. The segment's operating profit margin increased 720 basis points to 27.9% and its adjusted operating profit margin increased 680 basis points to 29.6%.

The drivers of the year over year improvement in operating margin and adjusted operating margin for the IT&S segment are the same as those noted above in our consolidated results.

Corporate Expenses from Continuing Operations

Corporate expenses were $62.9 million and $48.8 million for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively. Adjusted corporate expenses(2) of $31.2 million in fiscal 2023 increased by $8.1 million year over year, primarily due to higher incentive compensation expense.

Corporate expenses were $16.8 million and $16.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively. Adjusted corporate expenses(2) of $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 increased by $2.1 million.

(2) Fiscal 2023 adjusted corporate expense excludes approximately $1.7 million of restructuring charges, $28.3 million of ASCEND charges, $1.0 million in M&A charges, $0.8 million of leadership transition charges, compared to $2.3 million of restructuring charges, $12.7 million of ASCEND charges, $7.7 million of leadership transition charges, and $3.0 million in business review charges in fiscal 2022. Fourth quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted corporate expense excludes approximately $0.1 million of restructuring charges, $7.4 million of ASCEND charges, $0.7 million in M&A charges, and $0.1 million of leadership transition charges as compared to $0.8 million of restructuring charges and $8.9 million of ASCEND charges in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Balance Sheet and Leverage (US$ in millions) August 31, 2023 May 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Cash Balance $154.4 $142.0 $120.7 Debt Balance $214.1 $234.7 $204.0 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA* 0.6x 1.0x 0.9x

Net debt at August 31, 2023 was $60 million, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.6x. The company purchased approximately 1.4 million shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 for a total of approximately $37 million under its share repurchase program announced in March 2022.

*Calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company's September 2022 Senior Credit Facility.

Outlook

"Our guidance for fiscal 2024 reflects a fair degree of caution, given the continued uncertainty in the macro environment," concluded Sternlieb. "However, we are confident in Enerpac's ability to outperform the industry and gain share based on the success of our four-pillar growth strategy, and we remain committed to our multi-year financial framework of 6% to 7% compound annual growth of organic revenue through fiscal 2026."

The company set its full-year fiscal 2024 net sales guidance range at $590 million to $605 million, with core growth of approximately 2 to 4 percent, adjusted EBITDA guidance at $142 million to $152 million, and anticipated free cash flow of $60 million to $70 million. This forecast is based on the Company's key foreign exchange rate assumptions and assumes that there is no broad-based global recession.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the above comments represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition to statements with respect to guidance, the terms "outlook," "guidance," "may," "should," "could," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "objective," "plan," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such statements, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic uncertainty, market conditions in the industrial, oil & gas, energy, power generation, infrastructure, commercial construction, truck and automotive industries, the impact of geopolitical activity, including the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and international sanctions imposed in response thereto, the ability of the Company to achieve its plans or objectives related to its growth strategy, market acceptance of existing and new products, market acceptance of price increases, successful integration of acquisitions, the impact of dispositions and restructurings, the ability of the Company to continue to achieve its plans or objectives related to the ASCEND program, operating margin risk due to competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, supply chain risk, material, labor, or overhead cost increases, tax law changes, foreign currency risk, interest rate risk, commodity risk, tariffs, litigation matters, impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets, the Company's ability to access capital markets and other risks and uncertainties that may be referred to or noted in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those described in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 and most recent report on Form 10-Q. Enerpac Tool Group disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not measures presented in conformity with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted operating profit from continuing operations, segment adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted corporate expense, free cash flow and net debt. This press release includes reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, included in the tables attached to this press release. Management believes the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate Enerpac Tool Group's operating performance and financial position with respect to the periods presented and, when read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate ongoing operations and provide investors with metrics they can use to evaluate aspects of the Company's performance from period to period. In addition, these are some of the financial metrics management uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of the Company's business. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

(tables follow)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) August 31, August 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,415 $ 120,699 Accounts receivable, net 97,649 106,747 Inventories, net 74,765 83,672 Other current assets 28,811 31,262 Total current assets 355,640 342,380 Property, plant and equipment, net 38,968 41,372 Goodwill 266,494 257,949 Other intangible assets, net 37,338 41,507 Other long-term assets 64,157 74,104 Total assets $ 762,597 $ 757,312 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 50,483 $ 72,524 Accrued compensation and benefits 33,194 21,390 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,750 - Short-term debt - 4,000 Income taxes payable 3,771 4,594 Other current liabilities 56,922 50,680 Total current liabilities 148,120 153,188 Long-term debt, net 210,337 200,000 Deferred income taxes 5,667 7,355 Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 10,247 11,941 Other long-term liabilities 61,606 66,217 Total liabilities 435,977 438,701 Shareholders' equity Capital stock 16,752 16,679 Additional paid-in capital 220,472 212,986 Treasury stock (800,506 ) (742,844 ) Retained earnings 1,011,112 966,751 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (121,210 ) (134,961 ) Stock held in trust (3,484 ) (3,209 ) Deferred compensation liability 3,484 3,209 Total shareholders' equity 326,620 318,611 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 762,597 $ 757,312

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31, August 31, August 31, August 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 160,609 $ 151,827 $ 598,204 $ 571,223 Cost of products sold 81,701 78,093 303,165 305,835 Gross profit 78,908 73,734 295,039 265,388 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,948 54,634 205,064 216,874 Amortization of intangible assets 1,037 1,628 5,112 7,306 Restructuring charges 876 3,049 7,096 8,135 Impairment & divestiture (benefit) charges (6,155 ) 1,297 (6,155 ) 2,413 Operating profit 32,202 13,126 83,922 30,660 Financing costs, net 3,219 1,719 12,389 4,386 Other expense, net 688 1,278 2,635 2,282 Earnings before income tax expense 28,295 10,129 68,898 23,992 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,190 (95 ) 15,249 4,401 Net earnings from continuing operations 23,105 10,224 53,649 19,591 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (874 ) (190 ) (7,088 ) (3,905 ) Net earnings $ 22,231 $ 10,034 $ 46,561 $ 15,686 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.18 $ 0.95 $ 0.33 Diluted 0.41 0.18 0.94 0.33 Loss per share from discontinued operations Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted (0.02 ) (0.00 ) (0.12 ) (0.07 ) Earnings per share* Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.17 $ 0.82 $ 0.26 Diluted 0.40 0.17 0.82 0.26 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 55,740 57,524 56,680 59,538 Diluted 56,219 57,963 57,117 59,909 *The total of earnings per share from continuing operations and loss per share from discontinued operations may not equal earnings per share due to rounding.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31, August 31, August 31, August 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Activities Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ 54,012 $ 44,731 $ 78,573 $ 52,246 Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (3,440 ) (191 ) (970 ) (510 ) Cash provided by operating activities $ 50,572 $ 44,540 $ 77,603 $ 51,736 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (1,009 ) (1,447 ) (9,400 ) (8,417 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 90 18 685 1,176 Proceeds from sale of business, net of transaction costs 20,057 - 20,057 - Cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations $ 19,138 $ (1,429 ) $ 11,342 $ (7,241 ) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 19,138 $ (1,429 ) $ 11,342 $ (7,241 ) Financing Activities Borrowings on revolving credit facility 9,000 40,000 69,000 85,000 Principal repayments on revolving credit facility (29,000 ) (45,000 ) (53,000 ) (60,000 ) Principal repayments on term loan (625 ) - (1,250 ) - Proceeds from issuance of term loan - - 200,000 - Payment for redemption of revolver - - (200,000 ) - Swingline borrowings/repayments, net - 4,000 (4,000 ) 4,000 Payment of debt issuance costs - - (2,486 ) - Purchase of treasury shares (36,831 ) (38,817 ) (57,662 ) (75,112 ) Stock options, taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards & other 3 (520 ) (1,458 ) (3,681 ) Payment of cash dividend - - (2,274 ) (2,409 ) Cash used in financing activities - continuing operations $ (57,453 ) $ (40,337 ) $ (53,130 ) $ (52,202 ) Cash used in financing activities $ (57,453 ) $ (40,337 ) $ (53,130 ) $ (52,202 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 157 (5,780 ) (2,099 ) (11,946 ) Net cash increase (decrease) from continuing operations 15,854 (2,815 ) 34,686 (19,143 ) Net cash decrease from discontinued operations (3,440 ) (191 ) (970 ) (510 ) Net increase (decrease) from cash and cash equivalents $ 12,414 $ (3,006 ) $ 33,716 $ (19,653 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 142,001 123,705 120,699 140,352 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 154,415 $ 120,699 $ 154,415 $ 120,699

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 121,313 $ 125,940 $ 140,395 $ 139,694 $ 527,342 $ 127,297 $ 130,904 $ 144,126 $ 152,851 $ 555,178 Other 9,590 10,659 11,499 12,133 43,881 12,085 11,056 12,127 7,758 43,026 Total $ 130,903 $ 136,599 $ 151,894 $ 151,827 $ 571,223 $ 139,382 $ 141,960 $ 156,253 $ 160,609 $ 598,204 % Net Sales Growth Industrial Tools & Services Segment 8 % 12 % 5 % 4 % 7 % 5 % 4 % 3 % 9 % 5 % Other 32 % 35 % 18 % 14 % 23 % 26 % 4 % 5 % -36 % -2 % Total 10 % 13 % 6 % 4 % 8 % 6 % 4 % 3 % 6 % 5 % Adjusted Operating Profit from Continuing Operations Operating profit $ 6,407 $ 4,484 $ 6,643 $ 13,126 $ 30,660 $ 12,309 $ 13,972 $ 25,439 $ 32,202 $ 83,922 Impairment & divestiture charges (benefit) - 1,116 - 1,297 2,413 - - - (6,155 ) (6,155 ) Restructuring charges (1) 2,737 1,832 517 3,049 8,135 982 2,987 2,252 1,461 7,681 Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - (585 ) - (585 ) - - - - - Leadership transition charges (benefit) (2) 3,759 1,747 2,800 (37 ) 8,269 400 202 90 90 783 Business review charges - 2,500 502 - 3,002 - - - - - M&A charges - - - - - - 196 166 653 1,015 ASCEND transformation program charges - - 3,856 9,760 13,616 9,419 11,372 5,947 8,681 35,419 Adjusted operating profit $ 12,903 $ 11,679 $ 13,733 $ 27,195 $ 65,510 $ 23,110 $ 28,729 $ 33,894 $ 36,932 $ 122,665 Adjusted Operating Profit by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 19,646 $ 15,654 $ 19,421 $ 31,878 $ 86,600 $ 29,099 $ 34,836 $ 39,814 $ 45,269 $ 149,019 Other (1,257 ) 334 1,017 1,853 1,947 1,424 1,156 1,965 254 4,799 Corporate / General (5,486 ) (4,309 ) (6,705 ) (6,536 ) (23,037 ) (7,413 ) (7,263 ) (7,885 ) (8,591 ) (31,153 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 12,903 $ 11,679 $ 13,733 $ 27,195 $ 65,510 $ 23,110 $ 28,729 $ 33,894 $ 36,932 $ 122,665 Adjusted Operating Profit % Industrial Tools & Services Segment 16.2 % 12.4 % 13.8 % 22.8 % 16.4 % 22.9 % 26.6 % 27.6 % 29.6 % 26.8 % Other -13.1 % 3.1 % 8.8 % 15.3 % 4.4 % 11.8 % 10.5 % 16.2 % 3.3 % 11.2 % Adjusted Operating Profit % 9.9 % 8.5 % 9.0 % 17.9 % 11.5 % 16.6 % 20.2 % 21.7 % 23.0 % 20.5 % EBITDA from Continuing Operations (3) Earnings from continuing operations $ 3,185 $ 2,121 $ 4,061 $ 10,224 $ 19,591 $ 6,409 $ 7,158 $ 16,976 $ 23,105 $ 53,649 Financing costs, net 961 755 951 1,719 4,386 2,815 3,105 3,250 3,219 12,389 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,781 1,337 1,377 (95 ) 4,401 2,383 2,988 4,688 5,190 15,249 Depreciation & amortization 5,175 4,986 4,822 4,617 19,600 4,193 4,226 4,084 3,810 16,313 EBITDA $ 11,102 $ 9,199 $ 11,211 $ 16,465 $ 47,978 $ 15,800 $ 17,477 $ 28,998 $ 35,324 $ 97,600 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (3) EBITDA $ 11,102 $ 9,199 $ 11,211 $ 16,465 $ 47,978 $ 15,800 $ 17,477 $ 28,998 $ 35,324 $ 97,600 Impairment & divestiture charges (benefit) - 1,116 - 1,297 2,413 - - - (6,155 ) (6,155 ) Restructuring charges (1) 2,737 1,832 517 3,049 8,135 982 2,987 2,252 1,461 7,681 Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - (585 ) - (585 ) - - - - - Leadership transition charges (benefit) (2) 3,759 1,747 2,800 (37 ) 8,269 400 202 90 90 783 Business review charges - 2,500 502 - 3,002 - - - - - M&A charges - - - - - - 196 166 653 1,015 ASCEND transformation program charges - - 3,856 9,760 13,616 9,419 11,372 5,947 8,681 35,419 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,598 $ 16,394 $ 18,301 $ 30,534 $ 82,828 $ 26,601 $ 32,234 $ 37,453 $ 40,054 $ 136,343 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 22,996 $ 19,260 $ 22,853 $ 34,154 $ 99,263 $ 31,698 $ 37,458 $ 42,525 $ 47,952 $ 159,633 Other (263 ) 1,225 1,912 2,741 5,615 2,316 2,050 2,855 739 7,961 Corporate / General (5,135 ) (4,091 ) (6,464 ) (6,361 ) (22,050 ) (7,413 ) (7,274 ) (7,927 ) (8,637 ) (31,251 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,598 $ 16,394 $ 18,301 $ 30,534 $ 82,828 $ 26,601 $ 32,234 $ 37,453 $ 40,054 $ 136,343 Adjusted EBITDA % Industrial Tools & Services Segment 19.0 % 15.3 % 16.3 % 24.4 % 18.8 % 24.9 % 28.6 % 29.5 % 31.4 % 28.8 % Other -2.7 % 11.5 % 16.6 % 22.6 % 12.8 % 19.2 % 18.5 % 23.5 % 9.5 % 18.5 % Adjusted EBITDA % 13.4 % 12.0 % 12.0 % 20.1 % 14.5 % 19.1 % 22.7 % 24.0 % 24.9 % 22.8 % Notes: (1) Approximately $0.6 million of the Q4 fiscal 2023 restructuring charges were recorded in cost of products sold. (2) Caption updated from "Leadership transition & board search charges (benefit)" used during Fiscal 2022, costs included have not been altered. (3) EBITDA represents net earnings from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation & amortization. Neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA are calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The amounts included in the EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings, operating profit or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Net Sales by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 121,313 $ 125,940 $ 140,395 $ 139,694 $ 527,342 $ 127,297 $ 130,904 $ 144,126 $ 152,851 $ 555,178 Other 9,590 10,659 11,499 12,133 43,881 12,085 11,056 12,127 7,758 43,026 Total $ 130,903 $ 136,599 $ 151,894 $ 151,827 $ 571,223 $ 139,382 $ 141,960 $ 156,253 $ 160,609 $ 598,204 Fx Impact on Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ (7,075 ) $ (3,189 ) $ (2,028 ) $ 1,294 $ (10,998 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Other - - - - - - - - - - Total $ (7,075 ) $ (3,189 ) $ (2,028 ) $ 1,294 $ (10,998 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Other - - - (5,556 ) (5,556 ) - - - (121 ) (121 ) Total $ - $ - $ - $ (5,556 ) $ (5,556 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (121 ) $ (121 ) Core Sales by Segment (4) Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 114,238 $ 122,751 $ 138,367 $ 140,988 $ 516,344 $ 127,297 $ 130,904 $ 144,126 $ 152,851 $ 555,178 Other 9,590 10,659 11,499 6,577 38,325 12,085 11,056 12,127 7,637 42,905 Total $ 123,828 $ 133,410 $ 149,866 $ 147,565 $ 554,669 $ 139,382 $ 141,960 $ 156,253 $ 160,488 $ 598,083 Core Sales Growth (Decline) % Industrial Tools & Services Segment 11 % 7 % 4 % 8 % 8 % Other 26 % 4 % 5 % 16 % 12 % Total 13 % 6 % 4 % 9 % 8 % Net Sales by Product Line Product $ 101,939 $ 108,157 $ 121,414 $ 122,616 $ 454,126 $ 111,002 $ 115,251 $ 129,995 $ 134,379 $ 490,629 Service 28,964 28,442 30,480 29,211 117,097 28,380 26,709 26,258 26,230 107,575 Total $ 130,903 $ 136,599 $ 151,894 $ 151,827 $ 571,223 $ 139,382 $ 141,960 $ 156,253 $ 160,609 $ 598,204 Fx Impact on Net Sales Product $ (5,555 ) $ (2,628 ) $ (1,615 ) $ 762 $ (9,035 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Service (1,520 ) (561 ) (413 ) 532 (1,962 ) - - - - - Total $ (7,075 ) $ (3,189 ) $ (2,028 ) $ 1,294 $ (10,998 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales Product $ - $ - $ - $ (5,556 ) $ (5,556 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (121 ) $ (121 ) Service - - - - - - - - - - Total $ - $ - $ - $ (5,556 ) $ (5,556 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (121 ) $ (121 ) Core Sales by Product Line (4) Product $ 96,384 $ 105,529 $ 119,799 $ 117,822 $ 439,535 $ 111,002 $ 115,251 $ 129,995 $ 134,258 $ 490,508 Service 27,444 27,881 30,067 29,743 115,135 28,380 26,709 26,258 26,230 107,575 Total $ 123,828 $ 133,410 $ 149,866 $ 147,565 $ 554,669 $ 139,382 $ 141,960 $ 156,253 $ 160,488 $ 598,083 Core Sales Growth (Decline) % Product 15 % 9 % 9 % 14 % 12 % Service 3 % -4 % -13 % -12 % -7 % Total 13 % 6 % 4 % 9 % 8 % (4) Core Sales is defined as sales excluding the impact to foreign currency changes and the impact from recent acquisitions and divestitures to net sales

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued) (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Adjusted Earnings (5) Net Earnings $ 2,788 $ 1,221 $ 1,643 $ 10,034 $ 15,686 $ 7,453 $ 4,497 $ 12,380 $ 22,231 $ 46,561 Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (397 ) (900 ) (2,418 ) (190 ) (3,905 ) 1,044 (2,661 ) (4,596 ) (874 ) (7,088 ) Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 3,185 $ 2,121 $ 4,061 $ 10,224 $ 19,591 $ 6,409 $ 7,158 $ 16,976 $ 23,105 $ 53,649 Impairment & divestiture charges (benefit) - 1,116 - 1,297 2,413 - - - (6,155 ) (6,155 ) Restructuring charges (1) 2,737 1,832 517 3,049 8,135 982 2,987 2,252 1,461 7,681 Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - (585 ) - (585 ) - - - - - Leadership transition charges (benefit) (2) 3,759 1,747 2,800 (37 ) 8,269 400 202 90 90 783 Business review charges - 2,500 502 - 3,002 - - - - - M&A charges - - - - - - 196 166 653 1,015 ASCEND transformation program charges - - 3,856 9,760 13,616 9,419 11,372 5,947 8,681 35,419 Accelerated debt issuance costs - - - - - 317 - - - 317 Net tax effect of reconciling items above 42 (805 ) (1,366 ) (4,162 ) (6,291 ) (719 ) (1,652 ) (3,197 ) (4,408 ) (9,976 ) Other income tax (benefit) expense - 210 - - 210 - 144 - - 144 Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 9,723 $ 8,721 $ 9,785 $ 20,131 $ 48,360 $ 16,808 $ 20,407 $ 22,234 $ 23,427 $ 82,877 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share (5) Net Earnings $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ 0.26 $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.40 $ 0.82 Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.00 ) (0.07 ) 0.02 (0.05 ) (0.08 ) (0.02 ) (0.12 ) Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.18 $ 0.33 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.30 $ 0.41 $ 0.94 Impairment & divestiture charges (benefit), net of tax effect - 0.01 - 0.02 0.04 - - - (0.11 ) (0.11 ) Restructuring charges (1), net of tax effect 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.04 0.11 0.02 0.05 0.03 0.01 0.11 Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges, net of tax effect - - (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) - - - - - Leadership transition charges (benefit) (2), net of tax effect 0.06 0.03 0.04 (0.01 ) 0.12 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Business review charges, net of tax effect - 0.04 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.04 - - - - - M&A charges, net of tax effect - - - - - - 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 ASCEND transformation program charges, net of tax effect - - 0.05 0.13 0.17 0.15 0.17 0.06 0.10 0.48 Accelerated debt issuance costs, net of tax effect - - - - - 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Other income tax (benefit) expense - 0.00 - - - - 0.00 - - - Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share from Continuing Operations $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.35 $ 0.81 $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.42 $ 1.45 Free Cash Flow (6) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (4,726 ) $ 9,403 $ 2,519 $ 44,540 $ 51,736 $ 17,533 $ (7,756 ) $ 17,254 $ 50,572 $ 77,603 Capital expenditures (3,293 ) (1,537 ) (2,140 ) (1,447 ) (8,417 ) (3,028 ) (2,437 ) (2,926 ) (1,009 ) (9,400 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 133 30 995 18 1,176 493 91 11 90 685 Other - 1 (1 ) - - 930 - 43 - 973 Free Cash Flow $ (7,886 ) $ 7,897 $ 1,373 $ 43,111 $ 44,495 $ 15,928 $ (10,102 ) $ 14,382 $ 49,653 $ 69,861 Notes continued: (5) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net earnings and diluted earnings per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or diluted earnings per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies. (6) Free cash flow primarily represents the operating cash flow, proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment less capital expenditures. For all reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures, the summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding. With respect to the earnings per share reconciliations the impact of share dilution on the calculation of the net earnings or loss per share and discontinued operations per share may result in the summation of these components not equaling the total earnings per share from continuing operations.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP Guidance (In millions) Fiscal 2024 Low High Reconciliation of Continued Operations GAAP Operating Profit To Adjusted EBITDA (7) GAAP Operating profit $ 113 $ 130 ASCEND transformation program charges 10 7 Restructuring charges 5 3 Adjusted operating profit $ 128 $ 140 Other expense, net (1 ) (1 ) Depreciation & amortization 15 13 Adjusted EBITDA $ 142 $ 152 Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow (7) Cash provided by operating activities $ 72 $ 87 Capital expenditures (12 ) (17 ) Other - - Free Cash Flow Guidance $ 60 $ 70 Notes continued: (7) Management does not provide guidance on GAAP financial measures as we are unable to predict and estimate with certainty items such as potential impairments, refinancing costs, business divestiture gains/losses, discrete tax adjustments, or other items impacting GAAP financial metrics. As a result, we have included above only those items about which we are aware and are reasonably likely to occur during the guidance period covered.

