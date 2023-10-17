GMO GlobalSign and airSlate Announce Partnership

Leading document workflow automation provider integrates with best-in-class Certificate Authority to deliver a complete, more secure digital signing experience that is globally accessible

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / GMO GlobalSign, Inc., a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity security, digital signing and IoT solutions, today announced a partnership with airSlate. The partnership enables the provider of business productivity and automation solutions to expand its current stable of advanced electronic signatures, particularly in Europe and Latin America for enhanced security, compliance and authentication. As part of the partnership, GMO GlobalSign's advanced electronic signatures have been integrated with signNow, one of airSlate's fastest-growing products.

Because GMO GlobalSign's advanced electronic signatures meet strict European Union regulations such as eIDAS, the security and legal compliance of signNow will automatically be increased. As a result, signNow users working in highly regulated industries, such as financial services and public administration, which rely on advanced electronic signatures to secure high-risk transactions - will benefit.

"Adding advanced electronic signature capability to signNow is an important step. Not only will this increase the security of our offering, but it also enables us to confidently sell a complete offering in Europe and Latin America," Shawn Herring, Chief Marketing Officer, airSlate. "GMO GlobalSign is a recognized leader in secure document signing solutions, and we are pleased to collaborate with them to offer our customers a secure signing solution to meet business critical needs."

airSlate's signNow is an electronic signature solution that empowers businesses to move quickly with everything they need to digitally sign documents. Businesses use signNow to increase productivity, eliminate document errors, impress customers with a straightforward signing experience on any device, and accelerate ROI (Return on Investment) by removing manual paperwork processes and reducing costs.

GMO GlobalSign's advanced electronic signatures are used by thousands of companies worldwide as document signing via electronic and digital signatures are increasingly relied upon as digital transformation continues to sweep businesses worldwide. Document signing solutions such as digital signatures are ideal for modern hybrid, mobile workforces to sign important documents such as contracts and invoices easily and securely. For enterprises, GMO GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service (DSS), is an extremely convenient way to enable secure document signing across an organization.

"We are thrilled to partner with airSlate, and to foster the growth of its signNow offering," said Frank Romito, Director, Service Provider Sales-America, GlobalSign. "By integrating with GMO GlobalSign, signNow customers will have access to the world's most advanced electronic signature tools."

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its business productivity and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal and DocHub make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GMO GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. GMO GlobalSign is a subsidiary of GMO GlobalSign Holdings, K.K. a member of the Japan-based GMO Internet Group, has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

Media Relations Contact

Amy Krigman

Director of Public Relations - West Region

Phone: 603-570-7060

Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com

SOURCE: GMO GlobalSign

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793438/gmo-globalsign-and-airslate-announce-partnership