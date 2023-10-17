Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, announced the signing of a new multimillion-dollar, five-year contract with an emerging telco services provider from the African Region, to provide a full digital BSS stack along with Fintech and Value-Added Services (VAS) services. The agreement aims to facilitate seamless end-to-end order to cash services for retail and enterprise customers.

Tecnotree being a prominent digital BSS VAS solution provider is continuously expanding its partnership with CSPs globally by delivering 5G-ready BSS suite with advanced AIML capabilities, and this new logo is another successful endeavour towards the company's strong presence in the African region as a trusted partner. Tecnotree's 5G-ready BSS suite is agile, cloud-native, and Diamond-certified by TM Forum for real-world Open APIs. The company transforms the digital landscape for CSPs with TMForum standardized Open Digital Architecture (ODA) compliance, as per the 3GPP framework, to enable the monetization of new business models.

As part of the deal, Tecnotree will deploy complete BSS applications including CRM, Product Catalog, Order Management, Inventory Management, Partner and dealer Management, Convergent Billing, 5G enabled online charging solutions, physical and electronic Voucher Management, Wholesale Billing, Mediation, and Provisioning System. The solutions will enable the customer to launch new innovative services significantly improving the time to market and will dynamically leverage their 5G network assets to build, deliver, and monetize new experiences. The deployment also includes customer value enablement via self-service enablement, partner loyalty services gamification, real-time campaigns, Digital Wallet (DiWa) services, and new age digital VAS services.

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, commented, "Tecnotree is committed to driving revenue growth for our customers, propelling them into a new era of success. We're thrilled about this partnership, as they adopt our key digital technologies, which will enable the customer to achieve greater agility, efficiency, and scalability, providing an enhanced connected customer experience. The collaboration marks a significant stride for Tecnotree in expanding its footprints within the African market with our exceptional digital transformation solutions."

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree is No. 1 on the TM Forum Open API Conformance table with 59 Open APIs, and this is a result of our pursuit towards delivering excellence, and consistently providing differentiated experiences and services to the CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source Digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

