Augmented Reality in Agriculture Market is Estimated at a Record USD 14.97 Billion by the End of 2030 | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a renowned name in market research, has recently released an insightful report on the Global Augmented Reality (AR) in Agriculture Market. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments within the global and regional AR in agriculture markets. It also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints, and macroeconomic indicators on both short-term and long-term market dynamics. The report provides valuable insights into trends, forecasts, and the financial outlook of the global AR in the agriculture market. Notably, the AR in the agriculture market, which generated revenue of USD 1.32 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 14.97 billion by 2030, demonstrating a remarkable CAGR of 30.95% through 2030.

Key Market Drivers:

AR in agriculture involves the application of AR technology to enhance various facets of agriculture, including crop management, livestock monitoring, and field operations. This technology offers a multitude of benefits, including enhanced accuracy, increased efficiency, and improved decision-making capabilities. One of the primary applications of AR in agriculture is crop management, where it can be used to monitor crop growth, detect diseases, and optimize fertilizer and water usage.

With AR, farmers can visualize crop growth patterns, track individual plant progress, and access real-time data on soil moisture, temperature, and other environmental factors. This empowers farmers to make more informed decisions about crop management, leading to improved yields and reduced waste. AR is also valuable in livestock monitoring, enabling farmers to remotely monitor the health and behavior of their animals, detect early signs of illness, and identify potential health issues. This proactive approach allows for timely interventions and enhanced livestock welfare.

The AR in the agriculture market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing food demand, rising labor costs, and government support. AR finds applications in crop scouting, pest identification, irrigation management, precision farming, and training. It helps farmers improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and make informed decisions about their crops. However, the high cost of AR technology poses a potential restraint to market growth. As AR technology becomes more affordable and continues to evolve, we can expect to see even more innovative applications emerge in the agriculture market.

Regional Insights:

North America: North America is expected to hold a significant share of the AR in the agriculture market. Agriculture is a major contributor to the economies of countries like the USA and Mexico in North America. The region's extensive agriculture practices and historical leadership in agricultural technologies position it as a pioneer in adopting AR technologies in agriculture. Companies such as Visual Logic, LLC, Trimble Inc., EON Reality Corporate Group, Augmenta, and others are based in North America and actively developing AR agriculture applications.

Segmentation:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the AR in agriculture market, categorized into key segments, including:

Application : Outdoor farming and indoor farming.

: Outdoor farming and indoor farming. Solution: Software, hardware, and service.

Key Players:

The report profiles leading companies in the AR in agriculture market, including:

Visual Logic, LLC

Trimble Inc.

Rams Creative Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

EON Reality

Augmenta Agriculture Technologies P.C.

Visartech Inc.

QUEPPELIN

Nedap N.V.

Vuzix

Think Digital

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of AR in agriculture.

=> Complete coverage of all the product types and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2030.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.

