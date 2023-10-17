J P Jenkins Ltd

17th October 2023

DAACI Holdings



Shares now trading at JP Jenkins



17th October 2023 - Shares in DAACI Holdings (www.daaci.com) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. DAACI Holdings is based at 2.2.01 The Leather Market, Weston Street, London, England, SE1 3ER and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 13676895.



DAACI's patented generative and adaptive music technologies dynamically compose new music or intelligently adapt existing tracks in real time, empowering music makers to meet the rapidly growing demand for music, including in film and television, gaming, and digital worlds. Built on 30+ years of research, DAACI incorporates a growing portfolio of 60 granted patents in Music Information Retrieval techniques and generative AI. DAACI works in partnership with the UKRI Centre for Doctoral Training in Artificial Intelligence and Music at Queen Mary University of London.



JP Jenkins is liquidity venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).



Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker.



The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BRJ5GB72), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at https://jpjenkins.com/company/daaci-holdings-limited/ .





Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of J P Jenkins said: "We extend our warmest welcome to our esteemed new client DAACI to our share trading platform. We are looking forward to providing a valuable support to company's shareholders."



Rachel Lyske, CEO of DAACI, said: "We are truly excited to be sharing our future opportunity with the J P Jenkins community. We are a leading AI company globally in this field. With over $27m of cumulative revenue since 2019, and having proved out our first suite of products with more than 65 million monthly active users, we are in a position to deliver on our mission to become a multibillion-dollar leader in music and media AI. To protect this position, we have over 80 patents filed, 60 granted, giving DAACI an unparalleled pedigree and IP portfolio."





For further information, please contact:



J P Jenkins Ltd. Veronika Oswald

Commercial Director +44 (0)20 7469 0937 DAACI Holdings Ken Lythgoe +44 (0)7454 004165 Head of Corporate Development









