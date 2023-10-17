Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Jetzt in Goldaktieninvestieren: Zentralbanken horten höchste Goldbestände seit 20 Jahren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
17.10.23
12:51 Uhr
44,120 Euro
+0,680
+1,57 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,82043,89013:13
43,84043,90013:13
Dow Jones News
17.10.2023 | 12:01
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted has selected Cathay Life Insurance as preferred bidder for 50 % ownership share in Greater Changhua 4

DJ Ørsted has selected Cathay Life Insurance as preferred bidder for 50 % ownership share in Greater Changhua 4 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted has selected Cathay Life Insurance as preferred bidder for 50 % ownership share in Greater Changhua 4 
17-Oct-2023 / 11:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17.10.2023 11:30:10 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Following a competitive divestment process, Ørsted has signed an exclusivity agreement with Cathay Life Insurance 
today, selecting the Taiwanese leading insurance company and its affiliate as preferred bidder for the acquisition of a 
50 % ownership stake in total of Ørsted's 583 MW Greater Changhua 4 Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan. 
Ørsted and Cathay Life Insurance have agreed to an exclusivity period lasting until 17 January 2024, during which both 
parties will finalise negotiations of the transaction documents and confirmatory due diligence. 
Under the Taiwan Stock Exchange disclosure rules, Cathay Life Insurance is required to make a public announcement upon 
being selected as preferred bidder. 
Subject to signing of the transaction, the completion of the divestment will be subject to regulatory approvals from 
the Taiwanese authorities. 
In total, Greater Changhua 2b and 4 will have a capacity of 920 MW, and Ørsted took final investment decision (FID) on 
these projects earlier this year. The wind farms are under construction and expected to be completed by the end of 
2025. 
For further information, please contact: 
Media Relations 
Jakob Gøtzsche Vesterager 
+45 99 55 78 21 
javen@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted in Taiwan 
Operational project 
Formosa 1 
 . Ørsted is the biggest shareholder and co-owner of Taiwan's first commercial-scale offshore wind project, 
  Formosa 1, which was extended from a capacity of 8 MW to 128 MW in 2019. 
Construction projects 
Greater Changhua 1 and 2a 
 . The Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms are located 35-60 km off the coast of Changhua County 
  and have a capacity of approx. 900 MW in total, enabling them to provide green energy to one million Taiwanese 
  households. Ørsted expects to commission the last wind turbines in 2023. 
 . The 605 MW Greater Changhua 1 is co-owned by Ørsted (50 %), Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec 
  (CDPQ), and Cathay PE. CDPQ and Cathay PE hold a combined ownership share of 50 %. 
 . Greater Changhua 1 hosts the world-first pilot ReCoral by ØrstedTM, a project that sets out to discover 
  whether offshore wind turbine foundations could provide an additional new home where corals have the potential to 
  flourish. 
Greater Changhua 2b and 4 
 . Ørsted was awarded the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in June 2018. A corporate 
  power purchase agreement (CPPA) was signed with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) in July 
  2020. The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms are expected to be completed by the end of 2025. 
Development projects 
 . Ørsted is developing a leading portfolio of offshore wind sites and has secured approvals of their 
  environmental impact assessments, enabling them to compete in future tenders in Taiwan. 
 . The development projects include the Xu Feng and Greater Changhua 3 projects located off the coast of 
  Changhua County as well as the Wo Neng projects situated off the coast of Taichung in Taiwan. 
As the world leader in offshore wind, Ørsted has installed more than 1,900 offshore wind turbines at sea. By the middle 
of 2023, Ørsted had 8.9 GW of capacity installed, 3.1 GW of capacity under construction, and a further 10.4 GW of 
capacity awarded, resulting in a firm capacity of 22.4 GW. This aligns with the company's ambition of reaching 50 GW 
installed renewable energy capacity by the end of 2030. 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. 
Attachments 
 . Investor News - Greater Changhua 4.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  278673 
EQS News ID:  1750831 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1750831&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2023 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.