Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. LLC Appoints Mike Young as Executive Vice President

Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co., a renowned name in the bourbon industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Mike Young as its new Executive Vice President. Mr. Young, with a distinguished background in the distilled spirits industry, will bring his expertise and vision to further enhance the growth and success of Kentucky Peerless.

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / In his new role, Mike will be leading the strategic direction of the company, fostering innovation, and expanding its market presence. His extensive experience and industry knowledge are expected to drive Peerless to new heights in the highly competitive bourbon whiskey market.

Mike Young

Mike Young - Executive Vice President - Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company

Mike Young joins Peerless with a wealth of experience from his previous roles in the spirits supplier and distribution industries. His 30+ years include roles at Brown-Forman, Jim Beam, and, most recently, Senior Vice President of Spirits with Republic National Distributing Co. With a proven track record of building successful partnerships and delivering outstanding results, Mike aligns seamlessly with the values and goals of Kentucky Peerless.

Carson Taylor, President and Co-Founder of Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co., expressed his excitement about Mike Young's appointment, saying, "We are thrilled to have Mike join our team. His deep understanding of the spirits landscape and his commitment to excellence make him a perfect fit for our company. We look forward to working together to continue producing exceptional bourbon and rye while growing our brand."

Mike Young added, "I am honored and excited to join the Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. family. The brand's rich history and commitment to producing high-quality bourbon are truly inspiring. I am eager to contribute to the company's continued success and help it reach new horizons in the spirits industry. I am also fulfilling a lifelong dream of moving back to my hometown of Louisville and helping the Taylors build Kentucky Peerless."

About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. LLC:

Peerless is a family-owned and operated craft distillery located in Louisville, Kentucky, established in 1889, and resurrected in 2013 by Corky Taylor, 4th Generation, and Carson Taylor, 5th Generation. The distillery is known for its commitment to producing handcrafted, small-batch bourbon and rye whiskey using traditional methods and the finest ingredients. Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. has earned numerous accolades and awards for its exceptional spirits, and it continues to be a leading name in the bourbon industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Christina Vassallo, Marketing Manager

christina@kentuckypeerless.com

For more information about Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. LLC, please visit www.kentuckypeerless.com.

###

Contact Information

Cadie Tucker

Marketing

cadie@kentuckypeerless.com

(502) 566-4999

Christina Vassallo

Marketing Manager

christina@kentuckypeerless.com

50244421892

SOURCE: Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793455/kentucky-peerless-distilling-co-llc-appoints-mike-young-as-executive-vice-president