Kroger Precision Marketing powered by 84.51°: Kroger Precision Marketing Announces Agreement with Scope3

The collaboration includes conducting the first carbon emissions measurement study for retail media

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Kroger Precision Marketing, the retail media business of Kroger (KR) powered by 84.51°, announces an agreement to become the first retail media network to measure carbon emissions through Scope3. On a mission to decarbonize media and advertising, Scope3 leads the industry in the measurement and reduction of digital supply chain emissions. The plan calls for Scope3 to measure carbon performance associated with offsite media campaigns placed through Kroger Precision Marketing.

"Media companies need to take action," said Cara Pratt, Senior Vice President of Kroger Precision Marketing. "The digital economy is energy-intensive - but we can reduce the impact today by eliminating wasted ad impressions. Scope3 is at the center of industry efforts to measure and verify the carbon output of the digital supply chain. This commitment paves the way for retail media to make publishers and ad tech more energy-efficient through precision audiences."

The announcement comes at a time when advertisers are faced with signal loss and concerns about the efficiency of programmatic media.

"Running tens-of-millions of digital ad impressions only to reach thousands of relevant consumers is not sustainable for business or the environment," said Brenda Tuohig, Chief Commercial Officer of Scope3. "Kroger Precision Marketing uses in-store purchase signals to cut advertising waste, while Scope3 does this by helping advertisers identify and avoid high emissions inventory. Combining the two will improve marketer outcomes while reinforcing that what's good for business is also good for the planet."

The agreement will use Scope3's open-source methodology and emissions model to measure the carbon impact by applying Kroger's audience data to offsite media campaigns. The resulting benchmarks will eventually allow advertisers and agencies to compare the environmental impact of Kroger Precision Marketing relative to other solutions.

"In order for the media industry to effectively reduce energy waste, we must do so through trusted verification," said Susan Schiekofer, Chief Digital Investment Officer, Group M North America. "Partnering with Scope3 and Kroger allows us to provide our advertisers with informed and transparent media buys that lead to greater accountability across advertising."

Earlier this year, Ad Net Zero announced Kroger Precision Marketing as the first retail media network to support its sustainability efforts in the advertising industry.

"We're committed to using our precision data science to make a lasting change," continued Pratt. "We're proud to be associated with organizations leading the industry in education, measurement, and standards which will reduce carbon emissions from advertising operations."

About Kroger Precision Marketing

Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) is the retail media business of Kroger. Powered by 84.51° data science, and Kroger's popular loyalty card program, KPM connects customers to brands through engaging moments that inspire purchasing online or in-store. KPM has been recognized as a top-rated retail media network. A survey of brand managers conducted by The Path to Purchase Institute (P2PI) ranked Kroger Precision Marketing as the #1 retail media network for audience, measurement, and traffic-driving capabilities. Survey results appeared in the P2PI 2023 annual trends report. Learn more at KrogerPrecisionMarketing.com.

