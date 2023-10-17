Q Battery Metals Corp: InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Q Battery Metals' Reporting 622 ppm Lithium from Pegmatite Rock Sample at La Corne South, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Q Battery Metals (CSE:QMET)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FSE:0NB), a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of battery, base, and precious metals, has provided an exploration update on its La Corne South project in Quebec. The company's La Corne South lithium project, located north of Val d'Or, covers 10 kilometres of the La Corne Batholith.

At least 14 lithium projects are associated with the margins of the La Corne batholith within 20 km of the company's La Corne South project, including Sayona Mining's North American Lithium mine, a joint venture with Piedmont Lithium, which is just 11 km NW of Q Battery's La Corne South project.

The Q Battery Metals geological team recently completed more thorough sampling of pegmatite outcrops discovered earlier this year. The team used a diamond bladed rock saw in order to cut a greater volume of material from the pegmatite outcrops that were not conducive to standard rock hammer and chisel sampling. This included sample WP68 which was cut from the vein exposure.

The company also completed rock sampling in June which included a combination of rock chip and grab samples including float blocks. In total, seven rock samples were submitted to ALS, either in North Vancouver or Val d'Or from the June and September sampling programs. Six of the samples were taken from outcrops or boulders of pegmatitic material, and one sample "WP69" was taken from volcanic outcrop with significant pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization.

The best lithium value of 622 ppm was obtained from blocks of rock found at surface on the margin of a ridge of outcrop. Two samples were taken from these blocks, both of which returned elevated Lithium, along with Cesium, Aluminum and Beryllium, all indicators for pegmatite that can potentially be lithium bearing. The float blocks are interpreted as having been derived from a nearby source.

As part of the recent August 2023 reconnaissance, the geologic team undertook a property wide tour of the La Corne South Property lithium target area, which is well crossed by good condition resource roads. The property has a significant cover of sand, silt and gravel deposited during the last period of glaciation.

It is recommended that the company continue undertaking ground geophysical surveys in order to identify potential pegmatite beneath the sediment cover. The ground surveys (resistively) will add to the geophysical data obtained from the previously completed drone-supported magnetics and ground IP chargeability surveys to provide more defined targets for eventual diamond drilling.

The company also has a 100% interest in other mineral claims within Quebec and British Columbia, with exploration targeting critical and precious metals.

