17.10.2023 | 12:02
Brendan J. Perry & Associates, P.C.: Civil Rights Advocate Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey Gets Sued for 25M; Corruption Related Federal Civil Rights Violations

HOLLISTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / On October 17, 2023 the family of committed mentally ill inpatient Jason Davis announced the filing of a Federal Civil Rights Act lawsuit against Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey.

The case is identified as follows:

Civil Action No. 1-23-cv-12090-MJJ

Case Name: William H. Davis v. Maura T. Healey, Governor

Federal District Court Judge: Honorable Myong J. Joun

Federal District Court location: Boston, Massachusetts

Nature of suit: Federal Civil Rights Act Claims

Basis of Federal Jurisdiction: Federal Question under Federal Civil Rights Act

Complaint Filing Date: September 12, 2023

Jury Demand: Yes

Monetary Demand: $25,574,901

Set forth below are links to the Davis family website and twitter account:

Website: https://jasonstrongma.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Justice_JasonD

Contact:

Christopher M. Perry, Esquire

Brendan J. Perry & Associates, P.C.
95 Elm Street
P.O. Box 6938
Holliston, MA 01746
Email: cperrylaw@gmail.com
Phone: 508.429.2000
Fax: 508.429.1405

SOURCE: Brendan J. Perry & Associates, P.C.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793431/civil-rights-advocate-massachusetts-governor-maura-t-healey-gets-sued-for-25m-corruption-related-federal-civil-rights-violations

