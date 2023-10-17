Brendan J. Perry & Associates, P.C.: Civil Rights Advocate Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey Gets Sued for 25M; Corruption Related Federal Civil Rights Violations

HOLLISTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / On October 17, 2023 the family of committed mentally ill inpatient Jason Davis announced the filing of a Federal Civil Rights Act lawsuit against Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey.
The case is identified as follows:
Civil Action No. 1-23-cv-12090-MJJ
Case Name: William H. Davis v. Maura T. Healey, Governor
Federal District Court Judge: Honorable Myong J. Joun
Federal District Court location: Boston, Massachusetts
Nature of suit: Federal Civil Rights Act Claims
Basis of Federal Jurisdiction: Federal Question under Federal Civil Rights Act
Complaint Filing Date: September 12, 2023
Jury Demand: Yes
Monetary Demand: $25,574,901
Set forth below are links to the Davis family website and twitter account:
Website: https://jasonstrongma.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Justice_JasonD
Contact:
Christopher M. Perry, Esquire
Brendan J. Perry & Associates, P.C.
95 Elm Street
P.O. Box 6938
Holliston, MA 01746
Email: cperrylaw@gmail.com
Phone: 508.429.2000
Fax: 508.429.1405
