BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-based molecular and immune profiling solutions, announced today that it will present three abstracts at ESMO Congress 2023. This highly influential oncology event brings together clinicians, researchers, patient advocates, journalists and healthcare industry representatives from around the world to exchange and debate translational cancer science, present potentially practice-changing data and stimulate multidisciplinary discussions to improve treatment options for our patients. The event will be held on October 20 24, 2023, in Madrid, Spain, at the IFEMA MADRID. BostonGene will also exhibit in Hall 5, booth 550.

BostonGene session details are below:

Abstract: 1215P

Title: Comparative analysis of cfDNA liquid biopsy and tumor-based next-generation sequencing (NGS) approaches

Date: Sunday, October 22

Presenter: Chris Davitt, PhD, BostonGene

This study compared the utility of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) liquid biopsy with tumor-based next-generation sequencing approaches, revealing a 66.2% and 31.4% increase in the detection of single nucleotide variants and insertions and deletions, respectively, in clinically actionable gene panels using cfDNA.

Abstract: 1963P

Title: Comprehensive profiling of chordoma reveals tumor microenvironment subtypes and unique molecular findings

Date: Monday, October 23

Presenter: Alexander Bagaev, PhD, BostonGene

Whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing of chordoma patients identified distinct tumor microenvironment (TME) subtypes. In total, 89% of patients had immune-enriched (IE and IE/F) TMEs, highlighting potential avenues for targeted therapies, particularly immune checkpoint inhibitors, in the management of advanced chordomas.

Abstract: 1982P

Title: Transcriptomic analysis and tumor microenvironment (TME) classification reveals unique immune biology in HIV patients with Kaposi Sarcoma (KS)

Date: Monday, October 23

Presenter: Krystle Nomie, PhD, BostonGene

Transcriptomic analysis of HIV-positive and HIV-negative Kaposi Sarcoma (KS) patients revealed unique tumor microenvironment (TME) characteristics related to treatment response, suggesting potential avenues for novel therapeutic strategies in KS and emphasizing the importance of understanding the interplay between immune status and the TME.

