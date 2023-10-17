Global Advanced Drug Delivery Market Set to Surge, Reaching USD 137.33 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.39% | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent publication from Infinium Global Research, an in-depth examination of the Advanced Drug Delivery Market is presented, encompassing both global and regional perspectives. This report thoroughly dissects various segments and sub-segments while illuminating the impact of drivers, limitations, and macro indicators on the global and regional advanced drug delivery market in both the short and long terms. The report offers a comprehensive overview of trends, forecasts, and the financial values linked to the global advanced drug delivery market. Notably, the global advanced drug delivery market reached a valuation of USD 43.85 billion in 2022 and is projected to surge to USD 137.33 billion by 2030, showcasing a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.39% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Advanced Drug Delivery: Revolutionizing Medicine

The term "advanced drug delivery" encompasses the techniques, formulations, and methods employed to administer drugs for various therapeutic purposes. It represents the precise delivery of medication particles to their intended destinations, often within nerves or cells. Advanced drug delivery systems are designed to administer drugs in a controlled or modified manner, resulting in safer and highly effective therapies. These systems utilize innovative technologies and have a profound impact on the healthcare industry by offering enhanced accuracy, reduced dosing frequency, and decreased variability in systemic drug concentrations.

Key Drivers and Challenges Shaping the Market

One of the primary drivers of the advanced drug delivery market is the escalating incidence of chronic diseases across the global population. Chronic diseases, characterized by long-lasting medical conditions requiring continuous treatment, have become increasingly prevalent. Additionally, a significant increase in healthcare spending worldwide has further fuelled the growth of advanced drug delivery solutions. Factors contributing to rising healthcare expenditure include population growth, especially among geriatrics, a surge in chronic diseases, and increased utilization of medical services. Increased consumer awareness of health has also played a role in boosting healthcare spending. Furthermore, heightened Research and Development activities in the pharmaceutical sector offer opportunities for the introduction of new drug formulations.

However, the market faces challenges, including a growing number of drug recalls and failures. These setbacks are expected to hinder the growth of the advanced drug delivery market during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations and the need for FDA approvals can also pose obstacles to market expansion.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows Rapidly

North America currently holds the largest market share in the advanced drug delivery market. Factors contributing to this dominance include a rising number of patients, increased investments in research and development activities, and the establishment of technologically advanced research centres. Europe holds the second-largest share, with strategic developments by key players driving market growth. Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of the global advanced drug delivery market in 2020, and it is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. Increased adoption of advanced technology is anticipated to fuel market expansion within the region.

Segmentation Overview

The global advanced drug delivery market is segmented into various categories:

Type:

Oral Drug Delivery System

Injection-Based Drug Delivery System

Inhalation/Pulmonary Drug Delivery System

Transdermal Drug Delivery System

Carrier-Based Drug Delivery System

Other Types

Application:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

Urology

Diabetes

Central Nervous System

Ophthalmology

Infections

Other Applications

Technology:

Prodrug

Implants and Intrauterine Devices

Targeted Drug Delivery

Polymeric Drug Delivery

Other Technologies

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, BD, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Baxter, Bayer AG, Medtronic, and Kindeva Drug Delivery.

