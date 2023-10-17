Empowering Community Health: WellCheck Unveils St. Mary's Health & Wellness Portal in Collaboration With SMCHD

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / WellCheck, a technology firm specializing in the development of enterprise digital health and safety software, in collaboration with the St. Mary's County Health Department (SMCHD), proudly unveils the St. Mary's Health & Wellness Portal for community services. This digital platform seamlessly connects community members to local services addressing health, wellness, and the myriad of social factors influencing one's journey toward improved health. Cloud-based and HIPAA-compliant, the WellCheck portal is accessible from any digital device and does not require downloading applications.

Chris Nickerson, CEO of WellCheck, expressed their enthusiasm, stating, "We are privileged to join hands with the St. Mary's County Health Department in their unwavering dedication to fostering the health and well-being of our community. In St. Mary's County, various localized programs and wellness services are available; however, navigating them has presented a challenge for our community and healthcare providers. Our comprehensive health and wellness portal offers the community a secure and user-friendly gateway, simultaneously boosting engagement with the impactful localized programs and services at their disposal."

The St. Mary's Health & Wellness Portal boasts a directory of free or reduced-cost local services provided by the health department and other community service entities. These services encompass a wide spectrum, ranging from health care and personal finance to conflict mediation, mental health support, and substance use recovery. The portal seamlessly interconnects these services, streamlining the referral process for healthcare providers and offering community members direct access for self-referral.

Registered community service providers can efficiently manage incoming referrals, appointments, and check-ins, receiving real-time notifications upon completing referrals to other services.

"This is an incredible resource for our community members, healthcare workers, and community service organizations," said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary's County Health Officer. "Finally, we have an efficient and user-friendly solution to link our community with local services that bolster their health and overall well-being."

As the community service landscape evolves, the directory of local programs and services will expand to encompass more offerings. Community service providers interested in enrolling in the WellCheck digital referral system and featuring their eligible services may find additional information here.

To access the St. Mary's Health & Wellness Portal and get connected to local community services, visit here. For more information on WellCheck's software, visit https://www.wellcheck.us/.

About WellCheck

WellCheck is an award-winning innovation partner that revolutionizes the impact of health and safety in our communities. Initially designed for real-time emergency accountability within schools, the company's HIPAA-compliant software suite allowed for expansion into public and school-based health (SBHCs) during the pandemic of 2020-2022. WellCheck has since collaborated with over 100 schools nationwide and dozens of city and county health departments. To learn more, visit https://www.wellcheck.us/.

