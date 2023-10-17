Anzeige
WKN: A3EHTW | ISIN: CA9609085076
Tradegate
16.10.23
10:37 Uhr
4,980 Euro
-0,220
-4,23 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
17.10.2023
Westport Fuel Systems Inc.: Westport to Issue Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 7, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT) (Nasdaq: WPRT) announces it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)
Dial-in: 1-416-764-8688 or toll-free at 1-888-390-0546
Webcast: https://investors.wfsinc.com

To join the conference call without operator assistance, callers may register up to 60 minutes before the event and enter their phone number through this RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/3t0OifU and receive an instant automated call back.

Replay Conference Call & Webcast

To access the conference call replay, please dial 1-888-390-0541 (Canada & USA toll-free) or 1-416-764-8677 using the passcode 977286#. The telephone replay will be available until November 22, 2023.

About Westport Fuel Systems

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global transportation industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/westport-to-issue-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-november-7-2023-301957919.html

