SYNLawn to Showcase Sustainable Products at FSB 2023 in Cologne

COLOGNE, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / SYNLawn®, a leading global manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of sustainable artificial turf and synthetic surfacing products, announced that it will make its debut as an exhibitor at FSB 2023, the International Trade Fair for Public Space, Sports and Leisure Facilities. More than 16,000 attendees from over 100 countries will gather in Cologne Oct. 24-27 for the world's biggest event for the industry. SYNLawn will join its sister brands FormaTurf, Melos and Polytan to showcase its sustainable products to fellow exhibitors and trade visitors from all over the world.

"We're looking forward to attending FSB for the first time with our international colleagues and introducing our sustainable synthetic turf and surfacing products to a new market," said George Neagle, president of SYNLawn Global. "To celebrate our company's 20th year of business, we've been dedicated to expanding our presence in new regions around the world to provide more communities with the cleanest, safest and greenest artificial grass on the planet."

Sustainability is at the forefront of SYNLawn's global initiatives. The company uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives. SYNLawn's exclusive plant-based EnviroLoc+ Backing System is an environmentally friendly, multi-layer component system that locks in durable turf fibers, which extends the life cycle of the turf. EnviroLoc+ replaces a large percentage of the petroleum-based polyol with renewable soybeans. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021. Additionally, many of SYNLawn's products are made with Super Yarn technology, which contains an additive called Sanitized® that eliminates bacterial odors and prevents microbial growth for added hygiene protection. SYNLawn's artificial grass has protection from the formation of fungi and algae and its added protection from Sanitized extends the life of the surface of the turf, which helps to reduce allergens in the immediate environment.

Over 500 companies from 42 countries will exhibit at FSB 2023 in Halls 9.1, 10.1 and 10.2 of the Cologne Trade Fair, also known as the Koelnmesse GmbH trade fair and exhibition center, located at Messepl. 1, 50679 Köln, Germany. Exhibiting companies will showcase products related to public spaces, playground equipment, outdoor fitness, ice sports, sports equipment, sports flooring and stadium infrastructure. The attendees are decision makers (i.e., municipalities and associations, international buyers, investors, planning agencies, architects and operators of event venues) who come to the trade show to discover key trends and new innovations, exchange ideas with industry partners and find the right solutions for their projects.

SYNLawn is focused on meeting potential new distributors at this conference to join its growing worldwide distributor network, which offers 360-degree support including marketing, business development, customer service, operations, installation and sales, and more. The company plans to open more international manufacturing facilities.

Visit the SYNLawn team in Hall 10.2 at booth E018. For more information about SYNLawn and its innovative line of products, visit www.synlawn.com. Additional information about FSB 2023 and its event program are available at www.fsb-cologne.com.

