

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Vitesco Technologies and Infineon Technologies AG said, under a long-time partnership, Vitesco will use the AURIX TC4x microcontroller family from Infineon in its next generation of master and zone controllers for electric-electronic vehicle architectures as well as in its new electrification system solutions. The agreement takes effect starting in 2027. The order volume is projected to reach more than one billion euros.



The intensified partnership guarantees Vitesco a long-term supply of important components for the transformation of the automotive industry to electromobility.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken