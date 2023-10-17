DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 17-Oct-2023 / 11:13 GMT/BST =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/10/2023) of GBP117.26m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/10/2023) of GBP117.26m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/10/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,067.35p 5,671,938 Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 2,035.82p Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,885.00p Discount to NAV (8.82)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 16/10/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 10.91 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.46 3 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 7.61 4 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 7.16 5 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.76 6 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 6.29 7 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 0.25p 5.99 8 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 5.22 9 Alpha Group International Plc Ordinary 5.09 10 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 4.96 11 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 4.50 12 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.99 13 OSB Group Plc GBp1 3.82 14 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 3.26 15 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 3.16 16 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 2.99 17 Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5 2.88 18 Marshalls Plc Ordinary 25p 2.38 19 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 1.41 20 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.12 21 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.04

