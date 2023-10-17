

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) released a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $4.31 billion, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $4.31 billion, or $1.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.78 billion or $2.66 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $21.35 billion from $20.00 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $4.31 Bln. vs. $4.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.69 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.51 -Revenue (Q3): $21.35 Bln vs. $20.00 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.07 - $10.13 Full year revenue guidance: $84.4 - $84.8 Bln



