NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

On October 12, 2023 the Company granted the following awards to Executive Directors and/or PDMRs under the following plans:

Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP")

Awards were made to two Executive Directors as set out in the table below:

Executive Director Conditional share awards K Murphy 37,596 W Brundage 18,835

Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP") and Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP")

Awards were made to eight PDMRs as set out in the table below under the POSP and OSP:

PDMR POSP Conditional share awards OSP Conditional share awards I Graham 9,569 2,050 M Jacobs 6,156 1,319 S Long 9,551 2,046 V Morrissey 5,940 1,272 J Paisley 9,931 2,128 J Schlicher 8,758 1,876 W Thees 9,794 2,098 J Williams 8,316 1,782

The awards were granted as conditional share awards. No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting.

The LTIP and POSP awards will only vest upon, normally, continued employment and the achievement of certain corporate performance conditions measured over a three year period. Details of the performance conditions attached to the awards will be disclosed at the appropriate time in the relevant public disclosures required to be made by the Company. Subject to, normally, continued employment and the meeting of the performance conditions, the LTIP and POSP conditional awards will vest on October 12, 2026.

The OSP awards have no performance conditions and will normally vest, only subject to continued employment with the Company, on October 12, 2026.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Kevin Murphy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 37,596 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 18,835 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Ian Graham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 9,569 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Ian Graham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 2,050 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Michael Jacobs 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 6,156 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Michael Jacobs 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,319 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Samantha Long 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 9,551 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Samantha Long 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 2,046 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Victoria Morrissey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 5,940 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Victoria Morrissey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,272 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name James Paisley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Digital and Information Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 9,931 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name James Paisley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Digital and Information Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 2,128 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Jake Schlicher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 8,758 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Jake Schlicher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,876 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 9,794 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 2,098 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name John Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 8,316 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name John Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,782 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-12; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

October 17, 2023

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231017016948/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries:

Kate McCormick, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3827