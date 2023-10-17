NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
On October 12, 2023 the Company granted the following awards to Executive Directors and/or PDMRs under the following plans:
Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP")
Awards were made to two Executive Directors as set out in the table below:
Executive Director
Conditional share awards
K Murphy
37,596
W Brundage
18,835
Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP") and Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP")
Awards were made to eight PDMRs as set out in the table below under the POSP and OSP:
PDMR
POSP Conditional share awards
OSP Conditional share awards
I Graham
9,569
2,050
M Jacobs
6,156
1,319
S Long
9,551
2,046
V Morrissey
5,940
1,272
J Paisley
9,931
2,128
J Schlicher
8,758
1,876
W Thees
9,794
2,098
J Williams
8,316
1,782
The awards were granted as conditional share awards. No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting.
The LTIP and POSP awards will only vest upon, normally, continued employment and the achievement of certain corporate performance conditions measured over a three year period. Details of the performance conditions attached to the awards will be disclosed at the appropriate time in the relevant public disclosures required to be made by the Company. Subject to, normally, continued employment and the meeting of the performance conditions, the LTIP and POSP conditional awards will vest on October 12, 2026.
The OSP awards have no performance conditions and will normally vest, only subject to continued employment with the Company, on October 12, 2026.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Kevin Murphy
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 37,596
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
William Brundage
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 18,835
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Graham
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Legal Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 9,569
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Graham
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Legal Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 2,050
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Jacobs
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 6,156
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Jacobs
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 1,319
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Samantha Long
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 9,551
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Samantha Long
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 2,046
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Victoria Morrissey
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Marketing Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 5,940
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Victoria Morrissey
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Marketing Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 1,272
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
James Paisley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Digital and Information Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 9,931
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
James Paisley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Digital and Information Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 2,128
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Jake Schlicher
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 8,758
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Jake Schlicher
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 1,876
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
William Thees
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 9,794
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
William Thees
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 2,098
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
John Williams
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 8,316
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
John Williams
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 1,782
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
October 17, 2023
Contacts:
Enquiries:
Kate McCormick, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3827