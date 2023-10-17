Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM), Snow Lake Lithium, a lithium development company with 2 hard rock lithium deposits in Manitoba, Canada, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 19, 2023 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Frank Wheatley will be presenting at 4 PM ET on October 19th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the Snow Lake Resources Ltd. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Lithium is a Canadian lithium development company listed on Nasdaq ("LTIM") with 2 hard rock lithium projects, the Thompson Brothers project and the Grass River project (together the "Snow Lake Lithium Project"), in the Snow Lake region of Northern Manitoba. Snow Lake is focused on advancing the Snow Lake Lithium Project through subsequent phases of development and into production in order to supply the North American electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 19th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, networking and more.

Featured sectors include AI, Technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Energy.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

Frank Wheatley

CEO

(604) 562-1916

fw@snowlakelithium.com

Source: Snow Lake Resources Ltd.