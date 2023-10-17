Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives CleanTech Laser Cleaning System Order from Parsons Corporation

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it finalized an order for a CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD portable laser cleaning system from Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN), a disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development and critical infrastructure protection.

"The LPC-200-CTHD laser cleaning system was a perfect match for Parsons, which was seeking best-of-breed, sustainable corrosion control technologies to enhance its operations," commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "This purchase will help streamline operations and cut costs, while delivering a non-abrasive industrial cleaning process that is operator-safe, easy to use, quiet and eco-friendly."

The Laser Photonics laser cleaning system will be used for corrosion control initiatives in Parsons' 25,000-ft2 integration facility at its Huntsville, AL, location, with its portfolio of work for customers in the defense, intelligence and infrastructure sectors.

Laser Photonics continues to expand into critical regions and verticals with this announcement. The industry leader continues to position itself as the go-to provider of high-quality laser blasting technology as an increasing number of manufacturers and industry professionals adopt laser technology.

CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD

The CleanTech LPC-200-CTHD is a portable 200-watt handheld finishing laser that is the perfect tool for laser cleaning and finishing on nearly any surface or material. Jobs can be completed with surgical accuracy in little time under any condition. The LPC-200-CTHD can clean rust, remove coatings and finish nearly any material's surface using the same handheld laser.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

